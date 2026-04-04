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Raghav Chadha Net Worth: Sidelined in AAP, But How Rich Is He? Know His Assets, Investments and More
Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha is making headlines again, this time because of some internal party drama.
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Raghav Chadha Net Worth
AAP leader Raghav Chadha is back in the news, but not for good reasons. The party has removed him as its Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha. This move basically limits his ability to speak in the Upper House.
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Raghav Chadha Net Worth
The Aam Aadmi Party claims it took this action because Chadha wasn't speaking up on key issues. However, some political experts feel the party was actually unhappy with his rising popularity.
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Raghav Chadha Net Worth
Raghav Chadha, however, says no one can stop him from speaking for the public. This whole political drama has made people curious about his net worth. So, let's take a look at the assets of Chadha and his wife, Parineeti Chopra.
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Raghav Chadha Net Worth
Raghav Chadha is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Rajya Sabha MP. He was also an MLA from Rajendra Nagar. He has no other income source, and his total assets are reportedly around ₹50 lakh.
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Raghav Chadha Net Worth
When it comes to property, Chadha owns a house in Delhi valued between ₹36 lakh and ₹37 lakh. He also has FDs worth ₹30,000 to ₹40,000, and his investments in shares, bonds, and mutual funds are over ₹6 lakh.
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Raghav Chadha Net Worth
He owns a 2009 model Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire. Chadha also possesses around 90 grams of gold, which is currently valued at approximately ₹13 lakh.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Raghav Chadha Net Worth
His wife, Parineeti Chopra, earns significantly more. A Siasat report states her net worth is around ₹60 crore. She makes her money mainly from film fees and brand endorsements.
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Image Credit : Instagram/Parineeti Chopra
Raghav Chadha Net Worth
Parineeti Chopra owns a luxury home in Mumbai and a fleet of high-end cars, including an Audi A6, a Jaguar XJL, and an Audi Q5. She is a top-tier Bollywood star.
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