8th Pay Commission news: Central govt employees could see MAJOR salary increase with DA

Speculation rises about a basic salary increase for central government employees after the DA hike. There's a possibility of a salary increase even before the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission in 2026. Discussions are underway regarding a potential salary hike without a new pay commission.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 3:51 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

Another exciting development for central government employees. Their DA has been in the news for a while. A 53% DA increase is on the way for central government employees. It was announced a while ago.

News of a basic salary increase has now surfaced. It is being said that the basic salary of central government employees may increase.

A new pay commission is coming. The 8th Pay Commission will be effective in 2026. Preparations for the 8th Pay Commission have already begun. Discussions are underway about how much the central government employees' salaries will increase.

It is being heard that the basic salary of central government employees may increase without a pay commission this time. The basic salary of central government employees increases with every pay commission. Central government employees are expecting the same this time as well.

However, the percentage of basic salary increase is still under discussion. A special statement has been presented by the Central Ministry of Finance regarding this.

It has been informed that the government has not yet considered any proposal regarding the 8th Pay Commission. Therefore, the basic salary of central government employees may increase following a new method. This is what the employees are hoping for.

According to a published report, representatives of the central government employees' organization have stated that the last time the basic salary was changed was in 2016.

The 7th Pay Commission was implemented then. However, this time there is a possibility that the basic salary of central government employees will be increased without forming a new pay commission.

Shiv Gopal Mishra claims that he still believes that the new way to change the basic salary of central government employees is through the pay commission.

However, the government may change the basic salary through a new alternative this time. Although no comment has been made by the Center on this yet.

However, the government may change the basic salary through a new alternative this time. Although no comment has been made by the Center on this yet. The Center needs to clarify how it will do that to the employee organization first.

