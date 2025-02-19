8th Pay Commission LATEST update: Check expected date, minimum salary and other factors

The 8th Pay Commission may be implemented from 2026. If the fitment factor remains the same as the 7th Pay Commission, salaries and pensions will increase. What could be the maximum basic pay?

8th Pay Commission Implementation Speculation

Although the date has not been announced, it is speculated that the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented from January 1, 2026

8th Pay Commission Announcement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission before presenting the Union Budget

8th Pay Commission after 7th Pay Commission

The 8th Pay Commission is set to be implemented almost 10 years after the 7th Pay Commission. When the 7th Pay Commission was implemented, the basic pay and basic pension were increased by 2.57 times

8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor

Similarly, the fitment factor for the 8th Pay Commission will be decided later. If the Modi government retains the same fitment factor as the 7th Pay Commission, let's find out how much salary and pension the employees will get

Maximum Basic Salary Projection

Is there a possibility that the maximum basic salary of ₹2,50,000 could exceed ₹6,40,000 when the 8th Pay Commission is implemented?

Implementation Date Uncertainty

The 8th Pay Commission should start from January 1, 2026. But since no commission has been formed yet, the date may be extended

Latest Videos