The commission will examine each proposal and submit recommendations to the central government only after analyzing the data. For now, it is assumed that the final report may be submitted around May-June 2027. Until then, these demands are just proposals, not approved salary hikes or allowances. Whether the demands will become a reality depends entirely on the commission's final recommendations and then the central government's decision. The latest updates of the commission can be seen on their official website: 8cpc.gov.in.