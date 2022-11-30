Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Yudh Abhyas' at Himalayan heights closer to China border (PHOTOS)

    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

    Let's take a look at some glimpses of the ongoing bilateral exercise involving approximately 350 American and 350 Indian soldiers.

    Image: A soldier from 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division low crawls in the slithering lane during exercise Yudh Abhyas 22 at Auli. Photograph: Benjamin Wilson

    The Himalayan mountains are, for the first time, hosting the United States Army troopers from the 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment, under the command of the 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division, for 'Yudh Abhyas' with their Indian counterparts.

    The Indian Army is represented at the annual India-US exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' by the 9th Assam Regiment led by Brigadier Pankaj Verma. Being held in the backdrop of Mount Nanda Devi, the second-highest peak of the tallest mountain range in the world, and close to the Line of Actual Control (China Border), the bilateral exercise involves approximately 350 American and 350 Indian soldiers. 

    Let's take a look at some glimpses of the ongoing exercise:

    Image: Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 40th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division practice rappelling down an artificial rock face during exercise Yudh Abhyas 22. Photograph: Benjamin Wilson

    Image: Soldiers from 9th Assam Regiment, Indian Army, demonstrate unarmed combatives during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 22 on November 21st in Auli. Photograph: Benjamin Wilson

    Image: Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment demonstrate casualty evacuation methods using a Skedco rescue system to soldiers from 9th Assam Regiment, Indian Army. Photograph: Benjamin Wilson

    Image: A soldier from the 9th Assam Regiment, Indian Army, demonstrates the manual of arms for an Indian Small Arms System Light Machine Gun variant. Photograph: Benjamin Wilson

    Image: Lt Villagomez, 1st Battalion, 40th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, participates in weapon retention drills and combatives with other soldiers from the 9th Assam Regiment. Photograph: Benjamin Wilson

    Image: Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment, and 9th Assam Regiment, US Army and Indian Army, respectively, play a game of volleyball to build camaraderie and esprit de corps during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 22. Photograph: Benjamin Wilson

    Image: A soldier from Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 40th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, zip lines with the A Co. guidon during exercise Yudh Abhyas 22. Photograph: Benjamin Wilson

    Image: Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 40th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division and 9th Assam Regiment, Indian Army, practice ascending and descending on artificial rock faces during exercise Yudh Abhyas 22. Photograph: Benjamin Wilson

    Image: Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 40th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division and 9th Assam Regiment, Indian Army, pose by the rock lane during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 22. Photograph: Benjamin Wilson

