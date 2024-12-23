Face ID for your home? Apple reportedly working on doorbell camera with face recognition

Unlock your door with your face? Apple's rumored Face ID doorbell, expected by 2025, promises to revolutionize home security. Integrating with HomeKit and powered by the 'Proxima' chip, it's a game-changer. Learn more about this innovative smart home device.

Apple is rumoured to be working on a new smart doorbell camera that uses Face ID to unlock your door, reveals Mark Gurman in his weekly newsletter published in Bloomberg. The gadget, which is anticipated to be released by the end of 2025, has the potential to revolutionize home security systems. Gurman claims that when the smart doorbell recognizes you or other inhabitants, it would unlock the door automatically, much like Face ID on iPhones. Like previous Apple products, it is anticipated to have the Secure Enclave chip, which improves privacy by processing and storing biometric data separately from the main hardware.

According to Mark Gurman, the doorbell could work with current third-party HomeKit smart locks, giving Apple customers who have already made an investment in the ecosystem more options. As an alternative, Apple may work with a manufacturer of smart locks to provide a complete solution from launch. The gadget will probably make use of Apple's own "Proxima" processor, a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi hybrid that is said to power the company's next HomePod Mini and Apple TV models.

Apple is working to broaden its smart home ecosystem under the aegis of Apple Intelligence, and this ambitious smart doorbell project is a part of that endeavour. The business is developing a number of cutting-edge smart home devices in addition to the doorbell. These include a brand-new 6-inch smart home hub for video playback, FaceTime calls, and gadget control. To further incorporate privacy-focused features into its products, Apple is apparently working on a security camera to go along with the hub.

The Face ID-enabled doorbell raises possible security issues even if its goal is to compete with well-known brands like Amazon's Ring. Critics point out that serious concerns, such unauthorized entry into residences, might result from any systemic flaw or abuse. However, Apple has a solid history of putting customer privacy first, which may offer them an advantage in this market.

The doorbell camera remains in early development stages, meaning its final features and release date are still uncertain. If successful, this device could bring a new level of convenience and security to Apple users while seamlessly integrating with the company’s broader ecosystem.

