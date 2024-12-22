Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch as iPhone 16e? Here's what we know

Apple's next iPhone SE, possibly renamed the iPhone 16e, is rumored to undergo a major redesign, resembling the iPhone 16 with a full-screen display and potentially Face ID. This shift aligns with Apple's move to integrate AI capabilities, like Apple Intelligence, into its more affordable models.

Apple’s biggest iPhone launch expected in 2025 could have a surprising twist. With Apple's own 5G modem and AI capabilities, the 4th generation iPhone SE is thought to be the most reasonably priced model. It will also be the eagerly anticipated replacement for the iPhone SE model from 2022. According to recent rumors, Apple may drop the SE designation for its next model and include it in the iPhone 16 series instead.

Apple may introduce the iPhone 16e as the new moniker for the next iPhone SE range. Furthermore, rumors indicate that the new gadget may get a significant overhaul to better match Apple's flagship series. With features like Apple Intelligence and other AI-powered capabilities as standard versions and a premium mid-range price tag, the corporation could no longer consider the SE moniker as a viable option.

In a detailed post on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, tipster Fixed Focus Digital said that Apple would rename the next iPhone SE the iPhone 16e. The source goes on to say that the iPhone 16e will have a full-screen design and the same screen size as the regular iPhone 16.

For those who don't know, Apple has so far released three phones under the SE name. The first iPhone SE was released in 2016, while the second and third generations were released in 2020 and 2022, respectively. In addition to the existing iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, the iPhone 16e would now be the fifth model in the range.

What can you expect from iPhone SE 4?

Users may anticipate one or two changes since the next iPhone SE model is believed to have a design similar to the iPhone 14. With its broad notch and potential Face ID functionality, the iPhone SE 4 may have a contemporary appearance similar to the iPhone 14.

It is anticipated that the gadget would have a 6.1-inch Super XDR screen with a typical refresh rate of 60 Hz. Like the regular iPhone 16 models, it may be powered by the proprietary A18 chipset and enable Apple Intelligence. Even while the majority of reports suggest that the phone could just have one camera unit, upgrading it to a 48 MP Sony Exmor IMX904 sensor and a 12 MP front camera sensor will undoubtedly offer it a significant boost over the current 8 MP sensor.

The phone's 3,279 mAh battery will enable wireless charging via Qi2 and MagSafe as well as 20W wired fast charging. An IP68 designation for water and dust resistance is one of the additional characteristics. The most affordable iPhone model with the new AI features will be the SE 4/iPhone 16e, which is expected to retail for between $499 (about Rs 42,220) and $549 (around Rs 46,400).



