Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G goes on sale; From price to features, know everything about it

    First Published May 2, 2022, 3:43 PM IST

    Those interested in purchasing the new Xiaomi flagship smartphone may do so right immediately by visiting the company's website and selecting the 8GB or 12GB model of the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone.

    The Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone was released in India last week, and it went on sale for the first time on Monday. Those interested in purchasing the new Xiaomi flagship smartphone may do so right immediately by visiting the company's website and selecting the 8GB or 12GB model of the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone.

    The firm provides a number of reasons for you to consider purchasing the phone during this sale, including exclusive discounts and enticing rebates.

    Features

    The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G features a 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with WQHD+ resolution and adaptive refresh between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on what is open on the screen. The screen is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has a peak brightness of 1500 nits. Xiaomi 12 Pro is one of the company's first phones to ship with Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

    The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, which is combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. The front of the phone features a 32-megapixel camera for selfies, video calls, and recording full-HD films at 60 frames per second.

    Price

    Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone India prices start at Rs 62,999, but you may save up to Rs 10,000 on the base 8GB RAM model. If you use an ICICI Bank card to purchase the smartphone, you will receive a Rs 4,000 discount at checkout and a Rs 6,000 immediate discount. Similarly, the Xiaomi 12 Pro 12GB RAM model costs Rs 56,999 and offers comparable perks. Buyers may also take advantage of no-cost EMI alternatives from Xiaomi.

