Nokia G21, with 3 day battery life, launched in India; Know price and specifications

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 2:59 PM IST

    Nokia's Nokia G21 smartphone has been released in India. The smartphone is the newest in the company's G-series lineup. The Nokia G21 has a 5,050mAh battery, three back cameras, a 90Hz display, and other features. In addition to the Nokia G21, the business has released the Nokia 105 (2022) and Nokia 105+ feature phones, as well as two sets of TWS earbuds - Nokia Comfort Earbuds and Nokia Go Earbuds+.

    Specifications

    The Nokia G21 boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor, which is combined with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is extendable through a microSD card slot to up to 512GB. The smartphone includes a 5,050mAh battery that allows rapid charging up to 18W. The charging brick included with the smartphone, on the other hand, is a 10W brick.

    The Nokia G21 has a triple back camera with a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel front camera.

    Price and colours

    The Nokia G21 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version in India. The smartphone is available in two colour options: Dusk and Nordic Blue, and it will be sold on Nokia.com, offline retail shops, and major e-commerce websites.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 2:59 PM IST
