Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G launched in India; Know price, specifications and other details

The smartphone's key features include 120W quick charging and three 50-megapixel back cameras. The gadget is the successor to the Xiaomi 11 series, which includes a number of Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered variations such as the Mi 11X Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

Xiaomi's new Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone, powered by Qualcomm's most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, was launched in India. The smartphone's key features include 120W quick charging and three 50-megapixel back cameras. The gadget is the successor to the Xiaomi 11 series, which includes a number of Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered variations such as the Mi 11X Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Along with the new Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone, the Chinese tech giant has also released the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet, which will compete with Samsung Galaxy S-series Tab Android tablets in the nation. Xiaomi is also introducing new smart TVs in the nation. Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 to launch today: Expected price, features, how to watch event

Features The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G features a large 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED display with WQHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The front panel is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and the screen has a brightness of 1500 nits. The display includes LTPO 2.0, which allows the refresh rate to be adjusted from 120Hz to 1Hz dependent on the content. The phone, as previously stated, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, which is combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. A hole-punch design on the front plate houses the 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The front-facing camera can record Full-HD movies at 60 frames per second. Surprisingly, Xiaomi has also included an eye-tracking function, which effectively watches the subject as it moves. It basically offers a better video recording experience. Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos compatibility are included in the Xiaomi 12 Pro. It has a 4,600mAh battery and supports 120W cable fast charging as well as 50W wireless fast charging. Also Read | Xiaomi Pad 5 to launch on April 27, first tablet in India in 7 years; Know price, features & more