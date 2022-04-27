Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G launched in India; Know price, specifications and other details

    First Published Apr 27, 2022, 6:38 PM IST

    The smartphone's key features include 120W quick charging and three 50-megapixel back cameras. The gadget is the successor to the Xiaomi 11 series, which includes a number of Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered variations such as the Mi 11X Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

    Xiaomi's new Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone, powered by Qualcomm's most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, was launched in India. The smartphone's key features include 120W quick charging and three 50-megapixel back cameras. The gadget is the successor to the Xiaomi 11 series, which includes a number of Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered variations such as the Mi 11X Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

    Along with the new Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone, the Chinese tech giant has also released the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet, which will compete with Samsung Galaxy S-series Tab Android tablets in the nation. Xiaomi is also introducing new smart TVs in the nation.

    Features

    The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G features a large 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED display with WQHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The front panel is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and the screen has a brightness of 1500 nits. The display includes LTPO 2.0, which allows the refresh rate to be adjusted from 120Hz to 1Hz dependent on the content. The phone, as previously stated, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, which is combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. A hole-punch design on the front plate houses the 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The front-facing camera can record Full-HD movies at 60 frames per second.

    Surprisingly, Xiaomi has also included an eye-tracking function, which effectively watches the subject as it moves. It basically offers a better video recording experience. Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos compatibility are included in the Xiaomi 12 Pro. It has a 4,600mAh battery and supports 120W cable fast charging as well as 50W wireless fast charging.

    Price

    In India, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is available in two storage capacities and three colour variants. Its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs 62,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs 66,999. Xiaomi is offering Rs 6,000 discount on ICICI Bank cards as part of its inaugural sale. Pink, black, and blue are among the available colours. The sale will commence on May 2 in India.

