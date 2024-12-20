Wrong UPI transaction? Follow THESE steps to get your money back in 48 hours

Accidentally sent money to the wrong person through UPI? This post explains how to recover your funds within 48 hours.

UPI Payment

In today's digital age, cash transactions have decreased. From small shops to large malls, most people pay through UPI. Similarly, when paying others, we use UPI. This method has made money transfer very easy.

UPI Payment

However, if you enter the mobile number incorrectly while transferring money from your mobile, the money will go to someone else's account. What to do if you accidentally transfer money to someone else? If you mistakenly send money to someone else's account when sending money from UPI or other payment apps, you can easily get it back.

UPI Payment

You don't need to go anywhere for this, just make a call from your phone. You can get your money back within 48 hours. Let's find out how? Digital payments have increased rapidly in the last 5 years. During this period, complaints about wrong transactions have also been continuously coming. Keeping in mind this problem of users, the Reserve Bank has continuously simplified the process of getting money back.

UPI Payment

Where and how to complain? 1. If money is transferred to the wrong account through UPI app and net banking, first complain to the toll-free number 18001201740.

2. After this, go to the account from which the money was deducted, fill out the form and give information about it.

3. According to the Reserve Bank guidelines, if money is transferred to another account while making online payment, it is the bank's responsibility to return the money within 48 hours after the complaint.

4. Apart from this, a complaint can also be lodged by sending an email to the bank's customer care department.

5. If there is no response from the bank or if the bank refuses to help, complain about it at bankingombudsman.rbi.org.in.

UPI Payment

The most important thing is not to delete the message received on the phone after the wrong transaction. Because, this SMS contains the BBPL number which will be required during the complaint. If you make a wrong transaction, complain about it within 3 days.

Latest Videos