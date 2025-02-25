Nothing Phone 3a series: FIRST official look is OUT! Check expected features and price (WATCH)

The Nothing Phone 3a series launches in India on March 4. Leaks reveal the Pro version's design with a periscope camera, distinct from the standard model. Expect a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Nothing Phone 3a series is set to launch in India on March 4 and ahead of the official event, the first look of the Pro version is out. The Nothing Phone 3a's complete design has been shown in a new teaser released by the business. For various reasons, this might just be the design of the Phone 3a Pro edition, but it doesn't appear to be the basic 3a model. The Nothing Phone 3a series has arrived, as confirmed by a picture published by Nothing India via their X account. Compared to the Nothing Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus variants, it has a distinct design. Why isn't this the ordinary model instead than the Pro version?

Nothing Phone 3a series: What do we know so far?

First, as shown in the official teaser, this one includes a 50-megapixel periscope camera in addition to the other two cameras. The teaser image is probably the Phone 3a Pro edition because nothing is anticipated to include a periscope camera with the standard device and the Pro is better.

Also Read |Nothing Phone 3a series: Latest LEAK reveals specifications and design

Additionally, based to leaks, the ordinary Nothing Phone 3a model has a different design. According to reports, it has a triple back camera system with sensors arranged horizontally next to one another. However, the camera location of the Pro edition is different, with sensors arranged in a L shape.

It has been revealed that the Phone 3a Pro will offer both 3x optical and 6x in-sensor zoom, allowing for 60x hybrid "Ultra" zoom. Additionally, a 50-megapixel primary sensor is reportedly included in the gadget, which is touted to provide greater clarity and depth than the Nothing Phone (2a).

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a to feature iPhone 16 camera-like button? Here's what we know

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is anticipated to cost significantly more than the Phone 2a Plus variant since it is said to include a periscope camera and other upgrades. Even the leaked material has hinted at this.

According to reports, the next Nothing phones will both have a 5,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The Nothing Phone 3a series' semi-transparent design and Glyph Interface on the rear panel will remain visible. According to the leaks, we may see a 6.72-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (3a) to feature 50MP periscope lens? Camera design teased ahead of March 4 launch

Nothing Phone 3a series: Expected price

According to a Dealabs report, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version of the Nothing Phone 3a will start at EUR 349, or around Rs 31,600. According to rumors, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro will cost EUR 479 (Rs 43,400) and include a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. In comparison to the European market, prices in India are anticipated to be somewhat cheaper. Thus, the Pro model would cost less than Rs 40,000, while the Phone 3a might cost about Rs 30,000.

Latest Videos