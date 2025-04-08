Motorola Edge 60 Fusion rivals: From Nothing Phone 3a to iQOO Neo 10R, check top 5 alternatives

Read Full Gallery

Motorola's Edge 60 Fusion enters the Indian market with impressive specs. This article compares it against five strong competitors like Poco F6, OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nothing Phone 3a, iQOO Neo 10R and Samsung Galaxy A26, highlighting key features and prices.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion was just introduced to the Indian market by Motorola. With its remarkable specifications and even some "first-in-market" features, the phone seeks to "edge out" the norm and is a very alluring offering at its starting price of Rs 22,999. The phone is the first to use the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor in the Indian market. 256 GB of storage, which may be increased to 1TB using a microSD card, and up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM are also included. The display itself is a 6.7-inch curved pOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, 1.5K resolution, and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits, making it Motorola's brightest screen to yet. Regarding the camera, the Edge 60 Fusion has a dual camera arrangement on the rear that includes a 32 megapixel selfie sensor in front that can also shoot 4K movies, and a 50 megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 13 megapixel ultrawide. A 5,500 mAh battery that supports 68 W charging and comes with a charger powers it. It is a good option because it also receives military-grade certification. Here are five phones that could blunt the rather sharp edge of the newbie:

1. Poco F6 (Rs 25,999) The phone is a powerful device thanks to its near-flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, fast LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. A stunning 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz sits on its front. The phone is a budget-friendly gamer's dream phone because it also features stereo speakers. In terms of photography, there is a dual camera configuration with a 20 megapixel selfie camera in front and a 50 megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an 8 megapixel ultrawide sensor. It has a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 90W fast charging support, with a charger in the box too.

2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 (Rs 23,999) It is powered by an AI-friendly Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, which comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. The phone features a dual camera with an 8 megapixel ultrawide sensor and a very remarkable 50 megapixel primary sensor with OIS. It also sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The phone has a 16 megapixel front-facing sensor for video calls and selfies. It features a sizable 5,500 mAh battery and, in keeping with OnePlus's best practices, supports lightning-fast 100W charging.

3. Nothing Phone 3a (Rs 24,999) The phone is an effective daily driver because to its 6.77-inch AMOLED display, which has a refresh rate of 1a 20 Hz and a resolution of 2932 x 1080. It is also equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 engine, 8 GB of RAM, and up to 256 GB of storage. Additionally, the phone has an incredible triple camera configuration on the back, with two 50 megapixel sensors (one telephoto and one primary with OIS) and an 8 megapixel ultrawide sensor. The phone includes a 32 megapixel sensor on the front as well. Although there is no charger included in the package, it uses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports rather quick 50W charging. Also Read | Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Which smartphone under Rs 30,000 offer more value?

4. iQOO Neo 10R (Rs 26,999) A high 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution, the highest refresh rate on the list (144 Hz), and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits supports this. It sports a strong 32 megapixel sensor on the front and a 50 megapixel primary and 8 megapixel ultrawide sensor on the rear. Powering it is a huge 6,400 mAh battery (the largest on our list), which supports 80W rapid charging and includes a charger.





5. Samsung Galaxy A26 (Rs 22,999) A big 6.7-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is one of the phone's highlights. Given that this is a Samsung gadget, it should come as no surprise that one of its greatest features is its vivid, exquisite display. It is powered by Samsung's proprietary Exynos 1380 CPU and features up to 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM. A 13 megapixel sensor for taking selfies and making video calls sits on the front, while a 50 megapixel primary sensor, an 8 megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2 megapixel macro sensor make up the triple camera configuration on the rear. Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Samsung Galaxy A25: Which is a better smartphone? Is it worth the upgrade?

Latest Videos