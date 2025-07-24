AppleCare One offers coverage for multiple devices under a single monthly plan for $19.99. While similar to AppleCare Plus, it allows for older devices and includes theft and loss coverage for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

AppleCare One, a new form of Apple Care service assistance, enables you to cover repairs for many gadgets without purchasing separate Care plans. The company will allow you to add up to three devices to this $19.99 (approximately Rs 1,700) monthly plan. Although Apple has clearly placed restrictions on which devices can be included in the new One Care plan, the majority of the support and benefits are comparable to those offered by the AppleCare Plus subscription.

Apple Care One Package: What's Included? What's Not?

Although Apple's new Care One package seems alluring, are there any restrictions? According to the firm, you may add goods up to four years old, which is a far larger timeframe than Apple's Care Plus program allows. However, Apple will rigorously inspect the old goods before adding them to the Care One plan because it wants them to be in good shape. Even headphones can be added to the support, but only if they are at least a year old.

Like the Care Plus subscription, the AppleCare One plan also covers theft and loss scenarios for iPads, iPhones, and Apple Watches. Beginning on July 24, the business will begin accepting AppleCare One service signups. You may do this via your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or even by going to the closest Apple Store.

You can see where Apple sees their revenue growth elements by looking at its apparent focus on service options like these. The services industry is recurrent, and consumers will pay to purchase software or even a subscription to have their Macs or iPhones fixed. More Apple customers will undoubtedly be drawn in by the introduction of a monthly version of AppleCare that supports not just one device but several for $20 (about Rs 1,710).

