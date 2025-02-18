Realme P3 Pro, Realme P3x launched in India | Check features, price, colours and availability

The Realme P3 series, including the P3x and P3 Pro, has launched in India. Both phones boast 6000mAh batteries, but differ in processors and charging speeds, with the P3 Pro featuring a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and 80W charging, while the P3x has a Dimensity 6400 and 45W charging.

The Realme P3 series, the company's next-generation P3 series, has finally been released in India. Today, the Realme P3x and P3 Pro phones were launched by the series. This time, the Realme has also released the P3x model, but the Pro variation is a well-known member of the family. Both phones have 6000mAh batteries, but the P3 Pro can charge at 80W while the P3x can only charge at 45W. Despite being in the same series, the P3 Pro's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and the P3x's MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC are different. Let's examine the phones' availability and cost before getting into the specifics. Also Read | iQOO Z9 to Poco X6 Pro: Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs 20,000 in February 2025 Realme P3 series: Price and availability Three storage options are available for the Realme P3 Pro 5G at launch: 8GB + 128GB for Rs 21,999, 8GB + 256GB for Rs 22,999, and 12GB + 256GB for Rs 24,999 after discounts. For further discounts, purchasers may also take advantage of a bank incentive of Rs 2,000. The first sale is set to start at 12 PM on February 25. After discounts, the Realme P3x 5G will retail for Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option and Rs 13,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The initial rates were Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999, however customers may further reduce the cost by taking advantage of an extra Rs 1,000 bank offer. With the first sale scheduled to start on February 28 at 12 PM, it's a great choice for those on a tight budget who want a high-end design and 5G connection.

Compared to its predecessor, the P2 Pro, the Realme P3 Pro is expected to have a more modern design that resembles the Realme 14 Pro. Color-changing technology is introduced, along with a "Glow-in-the-dark" version that draws inspiration from a nebula design. Nebula Glow, Saturn Brown, and Galaxy Purple are the three colors that the phone will be available in. It has a thin 7.99mm profile and a circular camera island with two lenses and a ring light. With its Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU, the P3 Pro is a good option for customers in the midrange. The phone has a 6.83-inch quad-curved screen that refreshes at 120 Hz. A 6,000mAh battery that charges quickly at 80W powers the gadget for a whole day.

It has a sizable vapour cooling chamber for cooling, which is perfect for demanding activities like gaming. It is also water and dust resistant due to its IP69, IP68, and IP66 certifications. A 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary lens are part of the phone's dual-camera arrangement on the back panel. The Realme P3 Pro has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

There will be three color options for the Realme P3x 5G, including Lunar Silver, which has a high-end textured vegan leather back with micron-level etching. Its quality sense is enhanced by its distinctive pattern, which reflects several hues of color under light. The vegan leather back panels of the Blue and Pink models will further enhance the device's elegant appearance. With a thin profile and a thickness of only 7.93mm, the P3x 5G is somewhat thinner than the incoming P3 Pro, which has a thickness of 7.99mm. The phone has a sleek and contemporary appearance because to its flat-frame design and vertical triple-camera arrangement. With its MediaTeak Dimensity 6400 chipset, the P3x 5G is positioned as a more affordable option to the P3 Pro. It has a 6000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W.

