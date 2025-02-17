iPhone SE 4 to release on February 19? From expected price to features; here's what we know

Apple's first product launch of 2024 is set for February 19, likely featuring the iPhone SE 4. This budget-friendly device is rumored to boast impressive features like a 6.1-inch OLED display, A18 chip, and compatibility with Apple Intelligence.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that it will hold its first product launch of the year on 19 February, and if rumors are to be believed, it is likely to be the iPhone SE 4. The cheapest Apple device with compatibility for the company's artificial intelligence features, known as Apple Intelligence, is perhaps the first special edition iPhone in three years. Here is a comprehensive rundown of the iPhone SE 4 before its release, including its price, date of release, features, and more.

iPhone SE 4: Expected features

Since the iPhone SE 4 is probably going to have the same display as the iPhone 14, it may have a 6.1-inch OLED panel with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The Cupertino-based tech giant's notch design, which it employed before to introducing the dynamic island to later iPhone models, is anticipated to be utilized on the front of the iPhone SE 4. The SE 4's notch is probably hiding a 12MP camera that may be Face ID compatible, indicating that the Touch ID home button is coming to an end.

According to leaked photos, the smartphone would adhere to Apple's latest design ethos by having a boxy body with rounded sides. The SE 4 is expected to keep its single-lens camera configuration on the back, further solidifying its position as an affordable product in Apple's lineup. The phone is anticipated to be the first to employ an in-house cellular modem chip and will allegedly be powered by the same A18 chipset as the iPhone 16 series.

Similar to the iPhone 16 series, the iPhone SE 4 is probably going to have 8GB of RAM in order for Apple Intelligence-related functions to function properly.

iPhone SE 4: Expected price and availability

The base model of the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to retail at $499, which is approximately ₹50,000 in India. The iPhone SE 4 may be on sale on February 28. Pre-orders are anticipated to open on February 21 and beyond.

