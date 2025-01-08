Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro to launch on January 9: Check expected specifications, colours and price

The Oppo Reno 13 5G series, including the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro, is launching in India on January 9th. These phones boast enhanced features, varied storage options, and advanced camera technology, with expected pricing ranging from Rs 37,999 to Rs 54,999.

First Published Jan 8, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

Oppo is preparing for the January 9th debut of its eagerly awaited Reno 13 5G series in India. The Oppo Reno 13 5G and the Reno 13 Pro 5G will be part of the lineup. A number of improvements are anticipated in the Indian versions of the Reno 13 5G series, which debuted in China in November 2024. The phones will be available in different colors. The Oppo Reno 13 will be available in Ivory White and Luminous Blue, while the Reno 13 Pro will be available in Mist Lavender and Graphite Grey.

article_image2

What can you expect from Oppo Reno 13 series?

It's expected that the Oppo Reno 13 5G will include 8GB of RAM in addition to 128GB or 256GB of storage. It is anticipated that the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G would include 12GB of RAM in addition to 256GB and 512GB of storage. The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC will power both versions, while Oppo's SignalBoost X1 chips will be used for improved performance.

Regarding the camera, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G is probably going to include a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical and up to 120x digital zoom. Although AI-backed image features will be integrated throughout both phones, the basic Reno 13 5G is anticipated to have a more conventional camera arrangement.

The Reno 13 Pro 5G is likely to have a 5,800mAh battery supporting 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, while the standard Reno 13 5G could include a 5,600mAh battery with similar charging capabilities.
 

article_image3

Oppo Reno 13 series to launch on January 9: Expected price

According to information posted on X by user AN Leaks (@LeaksAn1), the 8GB + 128GB version of the Oppo Reno 13 5G is anticipated to start at Rs 37,999. It is anticipated that the 256GB variant would cost Rs 39,999. The 12GB + 256GB version of the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G is expected to start at Rs 49,999, while the 512GB variant is expected to cost Rs 54,999.

