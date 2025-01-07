Samsung Galaxy S25: LEAKED photos reveal design, colours and MagSafe-like features

Discover the latest leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, including a potential MagSafe-like charging ring, vibrant new color options, and a sleek design. Learn more about the anticipated features and release date.

As the Samsung Galaxy S25 series gears up for its anticipated launch later this month, fresh leaks have unveiled intriguing details about its design, colour options, and potential features. A MagSafe-like ring that is visible through transparent casings made for the S25 series is one of the most notable tips. This innovation, which is evocative of Apple's MagSafe technology, may signal a change in Samsung's wireless charging strategy. According to sources, the smartphones could not have built-in support for Qi2 wireless charging, and in order to activate the function, you might need to use accessories like the Spigen cases that are on display.

The next Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra will include a variety of new colors, including vivid blues, according to renderings that have been made public online. While the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra may have a more muted "Titanium Blue" finish, the regular Galaxy S25 may launch in a vivid "Icy Blue" hue. Up to seven colors, including Silver Shadow, Mint, and Navy, are reportedly available in the Galaxy S25 array overall; regional availability is probably going to differ. Ishan Agarwal, a tipster, had previously predicted that the S25 Ultra will have a sophisticated color scheme, including Titanium Black and Titanium Gray. These leaks support his forecasts. It's possible that Samsung's online shop offers more unique choices. It is anticipated that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would have a sleek design with ultra-slim bezels and rounded edges. However, the final appearance may change significantly because these visual features are based on renderings.

On January 22, the Galaxy S25 series—powered by Qualcomm's most recent Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset—is anticipated to make its debut. The whole facts will only be verified at the formal debut, even though the leaks give an idea of what's to come.





