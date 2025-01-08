OnePlus Buds Pro 3 comes in a new Sapphire blue colour | Check features, price and availability

Discover the new Sapphire Blue OnePlus Buds Pro 3! Explore its features, price, availability, and exclusive launch offers.  Experience superior audio with dual speakers, DACs, and adaptive noise cancellation.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 10:10 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 10:15 AM IST

OnePlus unveiled the Sapphire Blue hue for the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, along with the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, at the Winter Launch event. This is a new color choice to go with the OnePlus 13 Midnight Ocean, however it is not a new variation with new features. For those who don't know, the OnePlus Pro 3 has been on the market for a while. Here is all the information you want regarding the TWS.


 

article_image2

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Features

With twin speakers and DACs in each earbud, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3—now available in Sapphire Blue—produce strong music with deep bass and clear treble. They offer a 360-meter Bluetooth range in open spaces, enhanced with Steady Connect for stronger, more dependable connections, and adaptive noise cancellation up to 50dB. The new AI Translation function enables users to translate conversations in real time when paired with the OnePlus 13 series.

After a 10-minute charge, the buds can play for more than five hours, and with the charging case, they can play for up to forty-three hours. Touch controls, IP55 water resistance, and Google Spatial Audio are additional features. For those who are unfamiliar, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 come with a 566 mAh battery.

 

article_image3

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Price and availability

The cost of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is Rs 11,999. At 12 PM on January 10, 2025, it will be on sale. Customers can receive a discount of Rs 1,000 until January 26, 20205. A further Rs 1,000 immediate bank discount will be applied to ICICI bank card members, lowering the price to Rs 9,999. Customers have the option of a free EMI for up to six months. The website offers it for sale. Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon.in, and OnePlus Experience Stores in-store.

