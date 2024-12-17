Apple might be working on two foldable devices, first to debut in 2026; Check expected features and more

The latest iPad Pro is rumored to be significantly larger with a 13-inch display. Apple iPads have been steadily increasing in size over the past few years.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 1:26 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

Apple's first foldable device

The latest iPad Pro M4 is rumored to have a massive 13-inch display. Apple iPads have been steadily increasing in size over the years. According to a Bloomberg report released on Sunday, Apple's upcoming foldable iPad will unfold into an 18.8-inch touch display, larger than the largest MacBook Pro.

article_image2

Apple's first foldable iPad

This iPad will be Apple's first foldable device. It will be as large as two iPads placed side by side. Additionally, Apple has reportedly found a solution to the crease issue found in most foldable devices. It is also said that Apple is working on a flip-style foldable iPhone. However, this iPad is not expected to be released until 2026.

article_image3

Apple's first foldable software

The foldable iPad, currently in development, is expected to launch in 2026 or 2027. Regarding software, it is expected to incorporate features from both iPadOS and macOS. It will even run native macOS apps.

article_image4

Apple's first foldable display

Like the current iPad Pro, the foldable iPad will come with an OLED display, an essential component of a foldable device. While there is no information about the exact hardware, it is expected to be powered by the latest M-series chip at the time of release. Keeping in mind recent trends, it will likely have 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Considering that the 13-inch iPad Pro starts at ₹99,900, the foldable iPad can be expected to be at least double that price.

