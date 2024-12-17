iPhone 17 Air: Apple's new product to be thinner and cheaper too?

Apple is reportedly launching the iPhone 17 Air in 2025, possibly replacing the Plus model. It's rumored to be thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro, more affordable, and feature a dedicated chip for enhanced performance and space efficiency.

iPhone 17 Air

Apple’s iPhone sales have rocketed in markets like India but its biggest regions have seen demand come down. To stop this decline, the business is prepared to release a new iPhone model, and rumours indicate Apple may have some good news for customers in the future. AI has been the main emphasis of this year's iPhone releases, which have relied on little improvements. However, 2025 may be different as the business aims to prove itself. According to reports, given the proper push, the iPhone 17 Air is being targeted.



Next year, the Plus model is expected to be replaced with the new iPhone name. According to reports, the new model is among the thinnest produced by the business, being two millimetres thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro model. Additionally, according to a WSJ story, the iPhone 17 Air will be less expensive than the Pro and Pro Max models. According to reports, the tech giant is also anticipated to create a new chip just for the iPhone 17 Air that will perform better and take up less internal space. With more room, Apple might be able to make the iPhone 17 Air slimmer while still fitting other essential parts like the battery, camera, and display.

Although it shouldn't be shocking that the new Air model would replace the Plus, Apple might have handled it differently given the excitement surrounding the speculated model and the addition of the Air to the iPhone lineup. Ultimately, the majority of sources indicate that you will receive an OLED 120Hz ProMotion screen along with 8GB of RAM to utilise Apple Intelligence capabilities. However, as Apple is only able to provide a single 48MP camera on the back, the cost must be determined with its own criteria in mind. However, the main issue with the Air model's size is how much battery Apple can fit within it. Additionally, the fact that it is an e-SIM model implies that its availability will be restricted to a few areas. As the year progresses, there will undoubtedly be additional upgrades on this gadget.

