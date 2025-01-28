OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 Plus: Which flagship smartphone you should buy under Rs 1 lakh?

Choosing between the iPhone 16 Plus and OnePlus 13? This comparison examines key factors like display, design, camera, OS, battery, and price to help you decide which flagship phone under Rs 1,00,000 suits you best.

article_image1
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 1:15 PM IST

Want to get a flagship but don't want to spend more than Rs 1,00,000? Then you may already be thinking about gadgets like the iPhone 16 Plus, OnePlus 13, and Galaxy S25 Plus. These are undoubtedly among of the greatest smartphones under a lakh in terms of price, but just one of these three models could be the ideal fit for you. These are the top five factors to take into account while deciding between the iPhone 16 Plus and OnePlus 13.

article_image2

OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 Plus: Display

The iPhone 16 Plus's 6.7-inch screen has a lower FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Of the two, the OnePlus 13 boasts the larger and marginally better 6.82-inch 2K 120Hz LTPO screen with quad-curved glass protection. While the iPhone 16 Plus features a pill-shaped cutout that houses all the required sensors for Face ID, the OnePlus 13 both include a punch-hole cutout with a greater screen-to-body ratio. The bezels on all three phones are uniformly thin, giving them a high-end appearance.

article_image3

OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 Plus: Design

The iPhone 16 Plus and OnePlus 13 all use high-end glass-metal sandwich designs. The OnePlus 13 goes one step further and boasts an IP69 rating, which will protect the smartphone from high-pressure and high and low-temperature water. The OnePlus features an alert slider, the iPhone 16 Plus has an additional set of buttons (a camera control and an action button).

article_image4

OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 Plus: Camera

On paper, the OnePlus 13's triple camera configuration seems better than those of the iPhone 16 Plus. While the OnePlus 13's high-resolution 50 MP ultra-wide angle and telephoto lens gives some advantages in the real world, the iPhone 16 Plus's twin camera setup is also quite good, particularly for filmmaking.

The 4K 60fps output from the iPhone 16 Plus offers better colors, stability, and more consistent footage with fewer glitches or frame drops, even though the OnePlus 13 can record up to 8K resolution video.  The OnePlus 13, which also features an AI Zoom function that improves clarity and details even at a larger zoom range, could be a better choice if you enjoy capturing portrait photos. The iPhone 16 Plus can provide superb photography and filming in nearly every lighting scenario.

article_image5

OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 Plus: Operating system

The A18-powered iPhone 16 Plus is undoubtedly one of the most potent smartphones available, and it is the only one of the three that can run AAA games that are truly console-caliber. The iPhone 16 Plus is unquestionably ahead of the curve when paired with iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence. 

Though they lack AAA gaming features, the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus 13 is nonetheless extremely capable. While the iPhone 16 Plus is likely to get five major OS updates, and lastly, the OnePlus 13 will get four years of major OS updates..

article_image6

OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 Plus: Battery

Amongst the two, the OnePlus 13 seems to offer everything that one expects from a flagship smartphone, including a big 6,000 mAh battery with 100W charging support, the iPhone 16 Plus seems to deliver an excellent software experience and performance.

OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 Plus: Price

Amongst the three, the OnePlus 13 is the most affordable model with a starting price range of Rs 69,999. The iPhone 16 Plus costs Rs 79,900.

