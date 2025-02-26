iQOO Neo 10R 5G: Launch date CONFIRMED! Check expected specifications, price and more

iQOO has announced that its upcoming smartphone, the iQOO Neo 10R 5G, will support five hours of stable 90fps gaming. According to the business, the iQOO Neo 10R is anticipated to be available in Raging Blue, a unique color that is only available in India. On March 11, 2025, the iQOO Neo 10R 5G is scheduled to debut in India. At the launch ceremony, further information will be revealed, such as the precise cost and camera specifications. The company stated that the device, expected to be priced under Rs 30,000,

iQOO Neo 10R: Expected specifications

The gadget will have a 1.5K Eye Care AMOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 4500 nits and 3840Hz PWM dimming. A touch response rate of 2000 Hz will also be supported. To improve their experience, users may alternate between many game modes, such as monster mode and a special e-sports mode.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 2a: What upgrades can you expect?

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU will power the Neo 10R 5G, according to iQOO. A 6400mAh battery that supports 80W FlashCharge technology will be one of its features. According to the manufacturer, this 6400mAh battery will be the thinnest in its class.

According to the brand's teaser photos, the phone will include a squircle module on the back that will hold dual-camera sensors, an LED flash, and a tiny cutout with the words "OIS." The Moonknight Titanium color is more subdued, whilst the Raging Blue color features a dual-tone pattern. The phone's front will include a punch hole in the middle and straight borders.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a fully LEAKED! New design, smaller camera island and more! (WATCH)

The Neo 10R, which costs about Rs 30,000, is reportedly the quickest phone in its class, however the precise pricing is unknown. The phone's initial pricing in the nation may be this. In contrast, last year's iQOO Neo 9 Pro was released at Rs 35,999.

Latest Videos