Performance meets budget: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 50,000

Discover the top 5 smartphones under Rs 50,000 that offer flagship-level features without breaking the bank. From stunning cameras to powerful processors and sleek designs, these phones deliver exceptional performance and value.

In the competitive world of smartphones, you don’t need to spend a fortune to get premium features. If you’re looking for high performance, stunning cameras, and sleek designs without crossing the Rs 50,000 mark, you’re in luck. We’ve compiled a list of the top 5 smartphones under Rs 50,000 that offer flagship-grade features, exceptional build quality, and reliable performance. Whether you're a gamer, a photography enthusiast, or someone who loves multitasking, these smartphones provide everything you need at a reasonable price.

1. OnePlus 12R This model has a 50MP primary camera with time-lapse and slo-mo capabilities, a 16MP front camera, and a 6.78-inch display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powers its 5,500mAh battery, which can be charged with 100W SuperVOOC. priced on Flipkart at Rs 38,295.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a 12MP front camera, three 50MP back cameras, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. It costs Rs 41,999 on Flipkart and has a 3,900mAh battery.



3. Vivo V40 Pro This variant has a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, a 6.78-inch display, and front and rear 50MP wide-angle cameras. A 5,500mAh battery with 80W rapid charging is included. priced on Amazon at Rs 46,420.

4. iPhone 13 It has a dual 12MP back camera (up to 63MP panoramic) and a 12MP front camera with FaceTime, and it has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and an A15 Bionic CPU. On Amazon, it costs Rs 45,490.

5. Honor 200 Pro The phone has three 50MP back cameras, a 50MP front camera, MagicOS 8.0, and a 6.78-inch OLED screen. powered by a 5,200 mAh battery that can be charged at 100W. It can be purchased on Flipkart for Rs 49,999.



