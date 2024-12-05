Performance meets budget: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 50,000

Discover the top 5 smartphones under Rs 50,000 that offer flagship-level features without breaking the bank. From stunning cameras to powerful processors and sleek designs, these phones deliver exceptional performance and value.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 11:10 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

In the competitive world of smartphones, you don’t need to spend a fortune to get premium features. If you’re looking for high performance, stunning cameras, and sleek designs without crossing the Rs 50,000 mark, you’re in luck. We’ve compiled a list of the top 5 smartphones under Rs 50,000 that offer flagship-grade features, exceptional build quality, and reliable performance. Whether you're a gamer, a photography enthusiast, or someone who loves multitasking, these smartphones provide everything you need at a reasonable price.

article_image2

1. OnePlus 12R

This model has a 50MP primary camera with time-lapse and slo-mo capabilities, a 16MP front camera, and a 6.78-inch display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powers its 5,500mAh battery, which can be charged with 100W SuperVOOC. priced on Flipkart at Rs 38,295.

article_image3

2. Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a 12MP front camera, three 50MP back cameras, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. It costs Rs 41,999 on Flipkart and has a 3,900mAh battery.
 

article_image4

3. Vivo V40 Pro

This variant has a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, a 6.78-inch display, and front and rear 50MP wide-angle cameras. A 5,500mAh battery with 80W rapid charging is included. priced on Amazon at Rs 46,420.

article_image5

4. iPhone 13

It has a dual 12MP back camera (up to 63MP panoramic) and a 12MP front camera with FaceTime, and it has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and an A15 Bionic CPU. On Amazon, it costs Rs 45,490.

article_image6

5. Honor 200 Pro

The phone has three 50MP back cameras, a 50MP front camera, MagicOS 8.0, and a 6.78-inch OLED screen. powered by a 5,200 mAh battery that can be charged at 100W. It can be purchased on Flipkart for Rs 49,999.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 what can you expect (WATCH) gcw

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 (WATCH)

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot? gcw

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot?

Heartstrings Apple's latest ad, featuring Apple AirPods Pro 2, will melt your hearts (WATCH) gcw

'Heartstrings': Apple's latest ad, featuring Apple AirPods Pro 2, will melt your hearts (WATCH)

Indias first subscription TV Door launched Access 24 apps 300 channels and more for Rs 799/month vkp

India's first subscription TV 'Door' launched: Access 24 apps, 300 channels and more for Rs 799/month

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more gcw

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more

Recent Stories

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Amitabh Bachchan calls his son 'superior' amid divorce rumors NTI

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Amitabh Bachchan calls his son 'superior' amid divorce rumors

Retire with Rs 15 crores: The ultimate SIP investment plan for your future vkp

Retire with Rs 15 crores: The ultimate SIP investment plan for your future

9 mini Switzerlands in India: Top winter destinations you must visit vkp

9 mini Switzerlands in India: Top winter destinations you must visit

Teary-eyed students, teachers console each other as Taliban bans Afghan women from medical courses (WATCH) shk

Teary-eyed students, teachers console each other as Taliban bans Afghan women from medical courses (WATCH)

Keerthy Suresh beauty secret OUT: Actress follow these 5 tips to get a glowing skin RBA

Keerthy Suresh beauty secret OUT: Actress follow these 5 tips to get a glowing skin

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon