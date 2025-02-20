Moto G45 to Redmi 14C: Check out top 5 Samsung Galaxy F06 5G competitors

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G offers impressive specs for its price, including a large display, powerful processor, and long-term OS upgrades. However, it faces competition from other budget-friendly smartphones like the Vivo T3 Lite, Poco M6 Plus, iQOO Z9x, Moto G45, and Redmi 14C, each with its own strengths in areas like camera, battery, and display.

Samsung may have been making headlines with its flagship Galaxy S25 series but the brand's market extends well beyond premium devices. Samsung has released the Galaxy F06 5G, which is available for Rs 9,499 for the base model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Additionally, the Galaxy F06 has some respectable specifications considering its pricing. Given its Samsung heritage, it boasts a large 6.7-inch display that may be LCD and HD+ (with a frame rate of 60 Hz) and promises to be brilliant and colorful. The phone's MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which is reasonably priced but nonetheless powerful, is accompanied by up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. A 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth camera are included in the phone's photographic setup, while an 8-megapixel sensor handles selfies. One of the phone's greatest selling points is that, in addition to coming with Android 15 pre-installed with Samsung's OneUI Core 7 (a much lighter version of OneUI), it also promises four years of OS upgrades, which is uncommon at this price range. Here are five smartphones that can be a point of pain for the Samsung F06:

vivo T3 Lite 5G

1. Vivo T3 Lite: Because it shares so many specifications with the Galaxy F06, the Vivo T3 Lite is another gadget that has the potential to really disrupt the Galaxy F06. In addition to its IP64 dust and water protection, the phone boasts a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It boasts up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and it is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset as the Galaxy F06 5G. Its dual camera arrangement, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the rear, and an 8-megapixel sensor up front for selfies, is also very similar to the Galaxy F06. Also Read | iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE 3: What sets them apart? 5 crucial upgrades you should know

2. Poco M6 Plus Because of its triple-digit main camera—a 108-megapixel primary sensor with 3x in-sensor zoom supported by a 2-megapixel macro sensor—the Poco M6 Plus stands out among devices in this price range. In terms of camera quality, the phone is among the finest in its class thanks to its 13-megapixel built-in front sensor. The Poco M6 Plus is also notable for its unique design, which has Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front and a glass back that gives it a high-end feel. The M6 Plus has a 6.79-inch full HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is powered by the economical yet effective Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE CPU, which can support up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Another significant advantage of the phone's basic model is that it comes with 6 GB of RAM. It is powered by a 5,030 mAh battery that supports 33W charging, and a charger is included in the package.

iQOO Z9x

3. iQOO Z9x The iQOO Z9x also has a significantly bigger 6,000 mAh battery which comes with very fast 44W charging support and a charger in the box as well. Along with the same camera specs as the Galaxy F06—a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera—it boasts a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition to running Android 14, the iQoo Z9x boasts dual speakers and an IP64 rating, however some users may find the iQoo FunTouchOS on top of it overbearing. Also Read | iPhone 16 to OnePlus 13: Top 5 high-end gaming smartphones to buy in February 2025

Moto G45 5G

4. Moto G45 Despite having a 6.5-inch screen, the Moto G45 has full HD+ quality, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is also powered by a very powerful processor. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 CPU, 128 GB of storage, and up to 8 GB of RAM. Additionally, the Moto G45 has far superior camera metrics than the Galaxy F06. In addition to a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, it also boasts a 16-megapixel selfie sensor, which is far more powerful than the Galaxy F06. Despite having Android 14 preinstalled, the phone runs pure Android.

5. Redmi 14C It features a slightly larger 6.88-inch LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Its MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, which is a step down from the Dimensity 6300, has 128 GB of storage and up to 6 GB of RAM. The phone features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, however it lacks a true secondary sensor and instead has an auxiliary lens. The front-facing 8-megapixel lens is used for selfies. In addition to having a little larger 5,160 mAh battery, the Redmi 14C supports 18W charging, which is a little slower than the 25W charging speed of the Samsung F06. Also Read | iQOO Z9 to Poco X6 Pro: Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs 20,000 in February 2025

