Apple MacBook Air M2 available under Rs 1 lakh? Check out the deal and how to avail

The MacBook Air comes at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900. However, the laptop is currently available for under Rs 1 lakh on a popular e-commerce website, Amazon. The all-new MacBook Air sports a 13.6-inch Pro-retina display and comes powered with the new generation of Apple M-series processor, which is M2.

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple launched the MacBook Air laptop along with its latest M2 chipset recently. The initial price of the MacBook Air is Rs. 1,19,900. However, the laptop is being offered on the well-known e-commerce site Amazon for less than Rs 1 lakh. Even though there isn't a current sale event on the site, the MacBook Air M2 is still discounted.

The ideal time to buy the laptop is now if you were waiting for the price to drop. Here is all the information you want on the most recent pricing offer.

Also Read | Apple may soon launch Apple TV+ app for Android smartphones: Report

The new M2 MacBook Air is now available for purchase on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 14,400, bringing its price down from Rs 1,19,900 to Rs 1,05,500. Amazon will also provide HDFC debit and credit cardholders an additional immediate discount of Rs 6,000 in addition to this one. When both reductions are combined, the cost is reduced to Rs 99,000.

Since it was first introduced, the price will be the lowest it has ever been.

Also Read | iPhone 13 for Rs 41,350 on Flipkart? Here's how to grab Apple smartphone

For those who are unaware, the brand-new MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch Pro-retina display and is powered by the M2 CPU, which is the latest in the Apple M-series. The laptop has 256 GB of SSD storage and 8 GB of RAM.

The business claims that the Apple iPhone 14 is 25% brighter than previous models. A unibody casing made of aluminium is also included with the laptop. In addition, MagSafe charging is included with the gadget. The laptop will also provide consumers a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system, and a variety of charging choices.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22 to Galaxy Z Fold 4 & more: Check out top 5 phones to buy during holiday sale