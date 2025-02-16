Lava’s Prowatch X launched with advanced fitness tracking, more than 110 sports modes | Check specs and price

Lava's Prowatch brand launches the Prowatch X smartwatch with advanced health and fitness tracking features. Retailing at Rs 4,499, it boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, various sensors, and a long battery life.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 16, 2025, 1:01 PM IST

Lava's smartwatch brand, Prowatch, has introduced the Prowatch X, a feature-rich wearable made for tech-savvy consumers and fitness fanatics. The smartwatch, which retails for Rs 4,499, offers navigation and health monitoring capabilities to the low-income market.

article_image2

With a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, the Prowatch X has features including Body Energy Monitoring, Heart Rate Variability (HRV) monitoring, and VO₂ Max assessment. The smartwatch will have a sleek Cosmic Grey core and three strap options: silicone, nylon, and metal.

Also Read | OnePlus 12R to Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Check out 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy in February 2025

article_image3

In terms of tracking fitness and health, the Prowatch X has a six-axis accelerometer, an altimeter for recording elevation and activities, and a HX3960 PPG sensor for measuring heart rate and SpO2. In addition to providing measures like VO2 Max, HRV, body energy monitoring, and sleep tracking, the wristwatch records more than 110 sports and activities. For a more customized workout, it also has sophisticated exercise recognition. The Prowatch X is resistant to dust and water thanks to its IP68 rating.

According to the business, the smartwatch's 300mAh battery lasts for up to 10 days between charges. The gadget provides 17 hours of GPS use and 5 hours of Bluetooth calling for those who are utilizing GPS tracking or making calls.

Also Read | Vivo V50 to launch on February 17; Pre-booking details, LEAKED features, price and other details

 

article_image4

In collaboration with Techarc, Prowatch X has been validated as the most accurate smartwatch in its category, offering precision tracking comparable to premium smartwatches.

From February 15 to February 18, 2025, pre-orders will be available, and all bank cards will receive a special Rs 1,000 flat discount. On February 21, 2025, official sales will start, just on Flipkart.

Also Read | Vivo V40 to Samsung Galaxy S23: Check 6 smartphones under Rs 45,000 you can buy

