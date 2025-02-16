Lava’s Prowatch X launched with advanced fitness tracking, more than 110 sports modes | Check specs and price

Lava's Prowatch brand launches the Prowatch X smartwatch with advanced health and fitness tracking features. Retailing at Rs 4,499, it boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, various sensors, and a long battery life.

Lava's smartwatch brand, Prowatch, has introduced the Prowatch X, a feature-rich wearable made for tech-savvy consumers and fitness fanatics. The smartwatch, which retails for Rs 4,499, offers navigation and health monitoring capabilities to the low-income market.

With a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, the Prowatch X has features including Body Energy Monitoring, Heart Rate Variability (HRV) monitoring, and VO₂ Max assessment. The smartwatch will have a sleek Cosmic Grey core and three strap options: silicone, nylon, and metal.

In terms of tracking fitness and health, the Prowatch X has a six-axis accelerometer, an altimeter for recording elevation and activities, and a HX3960 PPG sensor for measuring heart rate and SpO2. In addition to providing measures like VO2 Max, HRV, body energy monitoring, and sleep tracking, the wristwatch records more than 110 sports and activities. For a more customized workout, it also has sophisticated exercise recognition. The Prowatch X is resistant to dust and water thanks to its IP68 rating.

According to the business, the smartwatch's 300mAh battery lasts for up to 10 days between charges. The gadget provides 17 hours of GPS use and 5 hours of Bluetooth calling for those who are utilizing GPS tracking or making calls.

Also Read | Vivo V50 to launch on February 17; Pre-booking details, LEAKED features, price and other details