iPhone 7 to Google Pixel 3A and more: Refurbished smartphones available on Flipkart's sale

Flipkart, an e-commerce giant, is now selling reconditioned handsets from key smartphone manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Google, and Redmi, to mention a few. If you're on a limited budget yet want to get your hands on the most recent phones with cutting-edge features, this refurbished smartphone sale might be a good option.

According to Flipkart, before placing refurbished cellphones on sale or promotion, the devices go through 47 quality tests. The e-tailer also guarantees that these cellphones are fully working and will provide buyers with a hassle-free experience.

Apple iPhone 6s

In the 64GB capacity, the reconditioned Gold colour edition costs only Rs 10,899 USD. It has a 4.7-inch Retina display and TouchID. The Apple iPhone 6s has a 12MP back camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The iPhone 6s comes with an A9 chipset. On Flipkart, the 16GB iPhone 6s costs Rs 9,999. There are also Silver and Space Grey colour choices. There are also reconditioned iPhone 6 units available.

Apple iPhone 7

The reconditioned Apple iPhone 7 costs Rs. 14,529 on Flipkart. It has the same cameras and screen size as the iPhone 8, however it has an A10 Fusion CPU instead.

