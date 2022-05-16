Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 7 to Google Pixel 3A and more: Refurbished smartphones available on Flipkart's sale

    First Published May 16, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    According to Flipkart, before placing refurbished cellphones on sale or promotion, the devices go through 47 quality tests. It also guarantees that these cellphones are fully working and will provide buyers with a hassle-free experience.

    Flipkart, an e-commerce giant, is now selling reconditioned handsets from key smartphone manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Google, and Redmi, to mention a few. If you're on a limited budget yet want to get your hands on the most recent phones with cutting-edge features, this refurbished smartphone sale might be a good option.

    Apple iPhone 6s

    In the 64GB capacity, the reconditioned Gold colour edition costs only Rs 10,899 USD. It has a 4.7-inch Retina display and TouchID. The Apple iPhone 6s has a 12MP back camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The iPhone 6s comes with an A9 chipset. On Flipkart, the 16GB iPhone 6s costs Rs 9,999. There are also Silver and Space Grey colour choices. There are also reconditioned iPhone 6 units available.

    Apple iPhone 7

    The reconditioned Apple iPhone 7 costs Rs. 14,529 on Flipkart. It has the same cameras and screen size as the iPhone 8, however it has an A10 Fusion CPU instead.

    Google Pixel 3 XL

    The reconditioned Google Pixel 3 XL with 64GB RAM costs Rs 13,999. The Pixel 3 XL features a 6.3-inch QHD+ display and a 12.2-megapixel back camera. It sports two 8MP selfie cameras. The phone is powered by a 3,430mAh battery and the Snapdragon 845 chipset.

    Google Pixel 3A

    The 64GB edition of the small form factor phone costs Rs 10,789 USD. It sports the same 5.6-inch FHD+ display and back lens as the 3 XL, but only one 8MP sensor for selfies. The Pixel 3a has a 3,000mAh battery and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 CPU.

    Samsung On5 Pro

    The reconditioned tiny Samsung On5 Pro Black 16GB smartphone is available for Rs 3,671 with a savings of 64% off its original price of Rs 9,999. It has a 5-inch display, an 8MP back camera, and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. It also has a battery life of 2600 mAh.

    Redmi 6A

    Redmi 6A Rose Gold 16GB smartphone is available for Rs 3,999 with a discount of up to 50%. Despite the fact that the phone has a list price of 8,000. It also has a 3000 mAh battery, a 13 MP back camera, and a 5 MP front camera.

