OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds launched; Know price, specs and more

OnePlus introduced three new products in India today as part of its "More Power to You" launch event. This includes two Phones as well as a set of low-cost TWS earphones. The phones are the OnePlus 10R 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, with the OnePlus Nord Buds as the earphones.

OnePlus introduced three new products in India today as part of its "More Power to You" launch event. This includes two phones as well as a set of low-cost TWS earphones. The phones are the OnePlus 10R 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, with the OnePlus Nord Buds as the earphones. Here are all details you need to know

OnePlus 10R 5G OnePlus 10R 5G supports 150W SuperVOOC rapid charging, which can charge the device to 30% in around 3 minutes. The phone is also said to have the industry's quickest initial three minutes of charging. The phone will also include 13 sensors to ensure that the quick charging procedure is safe for the device. The phone has also been tested to provide 1600 charging cycles rather than the standard 800 charging cycles. According to reports, the MediaTek Dimensity is "exclusively optimised" for the OnePlus 10R 5G. OnePlus claims that the processor outperforms the regular 8100 chip, however it's unclear how. The OnePlus 10R's triple camera arrangement will include a 119.7-degree ultrawide camera. This is one of the most expansive in the part. Colours: The OnePlus 10R 5G will be available in two colour options: Sierra Black and Forest Green. Price: The OnePlus 10R will be available in three different configurations. The first is an 8GB/128GB model with a 5000mAh battery and 80W rapid charging (not 150W). The pricing is Rs 38,999. The second variant is the 12GB/256GB model, which will have a 5000mAh battery and 80W fast charging (not 150W). The pricing is Rs 42,999. The top-tier model has 12GB/256GB memory and 150W fast charging, however it has a smaller 4,500mAh battery. This version costs Rs 43,999. Also Read | OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds to launch tonight; How, when to watch

OnePlus Nord Buds For wireless communication, the OnePlus Nord Buds include 12.4mm drivers and Bluetooth v5.2. There is a fresh design here that differs from prior audio items from the brand. Each earbud has a 41mAh battery, while the case has a 480mAh battery capacity. Price: The OnePlus Nord Buds will come in two colours. Black Slate and White Marble are two examples. The earphones are priced at Rs 2,799 and will be available on the OnePlus shop and other online and offline retail partners on May 10, 12pm IST. According to OnePlus, this translates to around 30 hours of battery life with the case and approximately 7 hours without it. The earbuds also have quick charging capabilities, allowing you to charge them for 10 minutes and then use them.