Realme GT Neo 3 5G launched with 150W fast-charging feature; Know price, specs and more

Realme GT Neo 3 5G is the company's first smartphone to offer 150W rapid charging. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 150W UltraDart Charge capability, a 50MP triple back camera configuration, and a 120Hz AMOLED display are among the main attractions of the newly released device. The smartphone is priced at Rs 36,999 as of today.

Price:

In India, the Realme GT Neo 3 5G is available in two storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model (80W) costs Rs 36,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 38,999. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 42,999 and supports 150W fast charging.

Colours:

The smartphone is available in three colour options: Nitro Blue, Sprint White, and Asphalt Black. The smartphone will be available in India on Flipkart and Realme.com on May 4.

Features:

The Realme GT Neo 3 5G has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 1,000Hz. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This latest Realme smartphone is powered by Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12.

Realme GT Neo 3 5G has a triple rear camera arrangement with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. A 16MP front-facing camera is housed behind a punch-hole cutout on the top of the display for selfies.

The phone includes dual 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB-C connector, and 5G connection. Other highlights include an in-display fingerprint sensor, VC cooling technology, and GT Mode 3.0 for a more immersive experience.

