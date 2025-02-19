iPhone 16e UNVEILED! From features to price, know all about the Apple's latest product

Apple introduces the iPhone 16e, a more affordable version of the iPhone 16, featuring the A18 processor, a 6.1-inch OLED display, and a 48MP camera. Launching on February 28th, this budget-friendly model aims to capture cost-sensitive markets, especially in Asia.

Apple unveiled an entry-level iPhone 16 model on Wednesday, following a familiar playbook to target cost-sensitive markets and expand its brand appeal, particularly in Asian countries like India and China. With a starting price of Rs 59,900, the new iPhone 16e joins the roster of the established iPhone 16 and is almost as quick and competent as its more costly rivals. iPhone 16e will be available in two elegant matte finishes — black and white — with colorful cases available to accessorize. Pre-orders begin Friday, February 21, with availability beginning Friday, February 28.

iPhone 16e: Display and processor Like the premium iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 16e is equipped with the potent A18 processor. Along with the rest of the iPhone lineup, it features a 6.1-inch OLED display, a USB-C connector that was originally introduced with the iPhone 15, a customizable Action Button, a design that is reminiscent of the iPhone 14, and Face ID in a display notch. It is also compatible with Apple Intelligence, which makes it the most reasonably priced iPhone with Gen AI features. Unlike the iPhone 16, which has a dual-lens camera system, this device sports a 48-megapixel single-lens camera. According to Apple, the iPhone 16e's battery life has increased thanks to the new C1 cellular modem, the A18 processor, and iOS 18.

iPhone 16e: Camera qualities The iPhone 16e has a single 48MP Fusion rear camera that can take crisp, high-definition pictures. With the camera system's 2x Telephoto zoom capability, users may enlarge images without sacrificing quality. The gadget captures 24MP pictures by default, but for greater resolution images, it may be set to 48MP mode. HDR, Night mode, and Portrait mode are all supported by the camera system to enhance picture quality in various lighting scenarios.



The gadget has a 12MP autofocus True Depth camera on the front. Dolby Vision and 4K recording at 60 frames per second are supported by the iPhone 16e for video recording, providing high-quality footage with improved contrast and color.

iPhone 16e: Battery life and other features According to Apple, the iPhone 16e has a longer battery life than its predecessors and can play videos for up to 26 hours. In addition to supporting wireless charging, the gadget has satellite connectivity services like Emergency SOS and Messages by Satellite, giving customers alternatives for communication in places with spotty cellular coverage. In the case of a serious collision, it may also automatically notify emergency services thanks to its crash detection feature. The iPhone 16e gives Apple a means of reaching budget-conscious customers who replace their cellphones every three to four years. This implies that consumers of previous models, particularly those who are still using the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, will be the main source of upgrades to the iPhone 16e.



