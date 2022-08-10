Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone users finally get battery percentage icon with new iOS 16 beta

    Apple iPhone has got the battery percentage indicator with the latest iOS 16 beta update. The iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Mini, and the iPhone 13 Mini haven't got the feature yet. Apple has finally responded to consumer feedback with the newest beta of iOS 16, bringing back the battery percentage indication. This time, the battery percentage is displayed within the battery icon at the top of the screen.

    Apple iPhone users get battery percentage icon with new iOS 16 beta but with a twist gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 8:58 AM IST

    After being removed for years, the Apple iPhone has finally reintroduced the battery level indicator. With the most recent iOS 16 beta, which also adds a few additional additions to iPhones, the battery percentage indication is back.

    With the release of the Apple iPhone X in 2017, the battery percentage indicator was removed from the iPhone since there was insufficient room because of the notch. The iPhone used to display battery percentage to the left of the battery symbol, but users now needed to slide down to the Control Center to view it. The battery percentage indicator has returned in the most recent iOS 16 beta thanks to customer feedback, and this time it displays the battery percentage inside.

    Apple has finally responded to consumer feedback with the newest beta of iOS 16, bringing back the battery percentage indication. This time, the battery percentage is displayed within the battery icon at the top of the screen.

    Also Read | Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: iPhone to AirPods Pro; top 7 deals on Apple products

    The battery percentage indicator must now be enabled if you have access to the iOS beta because it is not enabled by default. Users must go Settings > Battery and activate the Battery Percentage option in order to achieve it. The iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone 13 Mini do not have the option. It is reported to alter with the final rollout, however it is unknown why.

    Users are now experiencing problems with the new battery indication. This is so that the text can be shown, which requires that the battery icon be fully charged. This implies that even if your phone's battery is only 10% charged, the icon will still indicate full battery but will really display 10%. However, users are extremely accustomed to using the battery symbol to gauge how much power life is remaining on the phone, thus this might cause a lot of confusion. Imagine a symbol for a full battery that says 10, which would not fit with the overall aesthetic we are so accustomed to.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 to launch before September 13? Here's what latest reports suggest

    While the battery indicator's status bar does not specifically state how much battery is left, it is much simpler to ascertain how much with a status icon. Now, even if numbers are more precise, we are unsure of how simple it will be in situations when you only need to glance at the indicator to determine whether you need a charge.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 8:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Not a setback ISRO will soon attempt another SSLV flight Space Commission member gcw

    Not a setback, ISRO will soon attempt another SSLV flight: Space Commission member

    Motorola launches Moto G32 in India; know price, specification, deals here - adt

    Motorola launches Moto G32 in India; know price, specification, deals here

    Xiaomi Realme other Chinese smartphones companies may be banned in India Here s why gcw

    Xiaomi, Realme, other Chinese smartphones companies may be banned in India; Here's why

    WhatsApp could soon let users hide phone numbers in group Report gcw

    WhatsApp could soon let users hide phone numbers in group: Report

    iPhone 14 to launch before September 13 Here s what latest reports suggest gcw

    iPhone 14 to launch before September 13? Here's what latest reports suggest

    Recent Stories

    Bihar government formation updates Nitish Kumar to take oath as CM at 2pm Tejashwi Yadav to be Deputy gcw

    Nitish Kumar to take oath as CM at 2pm, Tejashwi Yadav to be his Deputy

    Post Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split: From Kanye West celebrating to Pete seeking trauma therapy and more RBA

    Post-Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split: From Kanye West celebrating to Pete seeking trauma therapy and more

    Pictures Sara Ali Khan in New York City, visits Columbia University, meets friends and more RBA

    Pictures and Videos: Sara Ali Khan in New York City, visits Columbia University, meets friends and more

    Remember and Never Forget: Lance Naik Parsaram Jat, 3 Grenadiers

    Remember and Never Forget: Lance Naik Parsaram Jat, 3 Grenadiers

    Remember and Never Forget: Subedar Ratan Singh, 23 Punjab

    Remember and Never Forget: Subedar Ratan Singh, 23 Punjab

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon