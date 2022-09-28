Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple to reduce plan to boost iPhone 14 production; Here's why

    The report mentions that the company has asked its suppliers to pull back from the planned production of iPhone 14, instead the company is now aiming to make the same amount of iPhone that it made last year.

    Apple to reduce plan to boost iPhone 14 production Here s why gcw
    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 5:15 PM IST

    Apple is reportedly planning to cut down on iPhone 14 production due to low demand. As per a latest media report, the Cupertino based tech giant is ditching its plan to boost production of the new iPhone models as the device failed to meet the demand anticipated by the company.  According to the source, the business has directed its suppliers to halt manufacturing of the iPhone 14 and is now aiming to produce the same number of iPhones that it did last year (90 million). The source also notes that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models have received more interest than the lineup's basic variants.

    According to Bloomberg, at least one supplier has switched its production capacity from the entry-level iPhone 14 devices to the more expensive ones.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro users face another issue, report iPhone restarts while charging

    The Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which were introduced on September 7 at the Far Out event, are quite comparable to the ordinary Apple iPhone 13 versions from the previous year. Between the two generations of iPhone devices, there are no discernible differences.

    There has been a rush among Apple enthusiasts to purchase the Apple iPhone 13 at a discounted price following the release of the new Apple iPhone 14. Given that the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 13 are almost identical, it would seem that saving money by purchasing the iPhone 13 would be preferable.

    Also Read | Google Pixel Watch: Digital crown to health features; here's what we know about Google's first smartwatch

    Due to the new Dynamic Island, 48MP camera, and A16 Bionic CPU, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max are selling more than the ordinary Apple iPhone 14 versions. When compared to the normal versions, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are a relatively fresh bundle thanks to their capabilities.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
