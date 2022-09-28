iPhone 14 Pro users face another issue, report iPhone restarts while charging

iPhone 14 Pro users are reporting another issue with their smartphones. Several users have reported that their iPhone 14 Pro is restarting intermittently while on charging via MagSafe or Lightning.

A Reddit post that was initially cited by 9to5Mac claims that numerous owners of the iPhone 14 Pro have reported that their smartphone occasionally restarts while it is charging. Nine days have passed since the thread's first post. The iPhone 14 Pro has been known to shut off while charging, according to users. "Ever since I purchased the iPhone 14 Pro, it has restarted when charging (magsafe/cable). Apart than that, it operates normally and I can't discover anything online. While not connected to a charger, it never restarts. Anyone else experiencing the same problems?" the post asked.

Another customer reported that when charging, his iPhone 14 Pro, which was using iOS 16.0.1, would restart every 15-20 minutes. Similar problems with the iPhone 14 Pro have been observed by other customers using iOS 16.0.2 or even the iOS 16.1 beta. This only occurs when the iPhone 14 is charging from 90% to 95%, according to a user who described his problem in detail. According to the 9to5Mac article, this user also said that turning off background app refresh was the only solution that had been successful.

Although Apple has not yet recognised this problem, their Support Page lists a few potential solutions. The exact cause of the problem and the number of iPhone 14 Pro customers that are experiencing it remain unknown. Online reports indicate that only iPhone 14 Pro versions appear to be affected by the problem, which appears to be very common.

