Looking to work at Apple? Tim Cook reveals 4 qualities tech giant looks for while recruiting

Do you want to work at Apple? Take note: Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, has highlighted the attributes his business looks for in candidates during the recruiting process. Tim Cook was recently invited to the graduation ceremony of an Italian university. At the event, he stated that Apple's performance is connected to its culture and went on to discuss the kind of individuals the business recruits.

Cook said Apple looked out for four qualities while hiring. First, he said, was the capability to collaborate, adding that Apple creates its products with combined efforts. "We look for… the fundamental feeling that if I share my idea with you, that that idea will grow and get bigger and get better,” Cook said.

Following that are creativity and curiosity. Cook stated that Apple seeks people who think differently. "We search for people who think differently — who can look at a subject without getting caught up in the orthodoxy of how that problem has traditionally been [handled]," he explained.

In terms of curiosity, he believes it is good when individuals ask questions in the manner of a child. "It's a cliche, but there are no foolish questions," Cook said. Cook believes that teamwork, creativity, and curiosity are all required to improve on existing ideas and generate new ones.

Expertise was the fourth quality he stated. Cook stated that these characteristics in employees contribute to a work atmosphere that is "ambitious, yet supportive." Apple is one of sought-after workplaces but lately, it has been slowing down its hiring and cutting jobs, like many tech companies amid economic uncertainty.