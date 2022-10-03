Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Looking to work at Apple? Tim Cook reveals 4 qualities tech giant looks for while recruiting

    Aspiring to work for Apple? CEO Tim Cook has revealed the qualities his company looks for in candidates during the hiring process. Read ahead to know them.

    Want to work at Apple Tim Cook reveals 4 qualities tech giant looks for while recruiting gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 5:31 PM IST

    Do you want to work at Apple? Take note: Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, has highlighted the attributes his business looks for in candidates during the recruiting process. Tim Cook was recently invited to the graduation ceremony of an Italian university. At the event, he stated that Apple's performance is connected to its culture and went on to discuss the kind of individuals the business recruits.

    Cook said Apple looked out for four qualities while hiring. First, he said, was the capability to collaborate, adding that Apple creates its products with combined efforts. "We look for… the fundamental feeling that if I share my idea with you, that that idea will grow and get bigger and get better,” Cook said.

    Also Read | 'No good excuses': Apple CEO Tim Cook slams tech companies for not hiring enough women

    Following that are creativity and curiosity. Cook stated that Apple seeks people who think differently. "We search for people who think differently — who can look at a subject without getting caught up in the orthodoxy of how that problem has traditionally been [handled]," he explained.

    In terms of curiosity, he believes it is good when individuals ask questions in the manner of a child. "It's a cliche, but there are no foolish questions," Cook said. Cook believes that teamwork, creativity, and curiosity are all required to improve on existing ideas and generate new ones.

    Also Read | Apple CEO Tim Cook congratulates 9-year-old Indian girl for developing an iOS app

    Expertise was the fourth quality he stated. Cook stated that these characteristics in employees contribute to a work atmosphere that is "ambitious, yet supportive." Apple is one of sought-after workplaces but lately, it has been slowing down its hiring and cutting jobs, like many tech companies amid economic uncertainty.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UK PM Liz Truss reverses her position on 45% tax cut for wealthiest to prevent rebellion - adt

    UK PM Liz Truss reverses her position on 45% tax cut for wealthiest to prevent rebellion

    Airtel launches 5G service in 8 cities pan India rollout by March 2024 gcw

    Airtel launches 5G service in 8 cities, pan India rollout by March 2024

    Jio 5G will roll out across India by December 2023 announces Mukesh Ambani gcw

    Jio 5G will roll out across India by December 2023, announces Mukesh Ambani

    Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 25 5 effective from today check latest rates gcw

    Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 25.5, effective from today; Check latest rates

    5G launch in India Delhi Airport Terminal 3 is now 5G ready 20 times faster connectivity promised gcw

    5G launch in India: Delhi Airport Terminal 3 is now 5G-ready, 20-times faster connectivity promised

    Recent Stories

    football Lionel Messi vs Erling Haaland former barcelona and manchester city Pep Guardiola reveals key difference between two stars snt

    Lionel Messi vs Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola reveals key difference between the two stars

    Never heard of it: Sharad Pawar on Ashok Chavan's claim that Shiv Sena proposed alliance govt in 2014 - adt

    Never heard of it: Sharad Pawar on Ashok Chavan's claim that Shiv Sena proposed alliance govt in 2014

    Doctor G to Goodbye 7 films and series you can watch this October 2022 sur

    Doctor G to Goodbye, 7 films and series you can watch this October 2022

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I: Virat Kohli rested from the dead rubber-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Virat Kohli rested from the dead rubber

    Poonam Pandey looks sexy in hot pink top puts cleavage on display in latest video drb

    Poonam Pandey looks sexy in hot pink top; puts cleavage on display in latest video

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon