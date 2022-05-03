Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel Watch likely to feature 300mAh battery, cellular connectivity

    First Published May 3, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

    Other rumours suggest that the wristwatch will use a Snapdragon 4100 or Snapdragon 4100+ chipset, as well as a version of Google's own Tensor engine designed just for wearable devices.

    The design language of Google's next wearable device has already been disclosed by a user who claims to have discovered a test unit left behind at a restaurant in the United States. However, according to 9to5Google, the Pixel Watch might feature a reasonably big 300 mAh battery and certain variants may have cellular connection.

    To put this in context, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has a 247mAh battery in the similarly sized 40mm edition, while the Apple Watch Series 7 has a 284mAh battery in the 41mm variant. In addition, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 has the same 300mAh battery size.

    Reports suggest that discovered some code in a previous Google update. Google seems to imply that it may be powered by a Samsung Exynos processor rather than a Snapdragon chipset.

    Other rumours suggest that the wristwatch will use a Snapdragon 4100 or Snapdragon 4100+ chipset, as well as a version of Google's own Tensor engine designed just for wearable devices. Users should be aware that the device's real-world battery life is greatly reliant on its internal specs, display power utilisation, and business optimizations.

    Another feature that has yet to be confirmed is how the smartphone will be charged and whether it will allow rapid charging. There was no charger with the test device discovered at a restaurant, but the Pixel Watch could be charged from the rear of the watch, similar to the Apple Watch.

    The photos received by Android Central earlier this week all corroborated the design language, which would most likely comprise a minimalist "pebble-shaped" design with a crown. The photos also suggest that the watch might make use of Google's own watch band attachments. The watch might be unveiled during Google's I/O conference, which is set to take place on May 11 and 12, this year.

