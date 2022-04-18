Google Pixel Watch with wear OS 3.1 expected to be launched soon

Evan Blass, a well-known leaker, posted a preview of the gadget, which runs on the Wear OS 3.1 version, one of Google's most recent for smartwatches. Google I/O 2022 begins on May 11, and the keynote address might be our first opportunity to see or learn about the Google Pixel Watch from the business.

Google's next developer conference will take place in May, which is less than a month away. A recent story suggests that Google may unveil the first-ever Pixel Watch wristwatch to the public. The 'Pixel Rohan' gadget, called Pixel Rohan, has been revealed, and it runs on the Wear OS platform, which is exclusive to Google's wearables.

The tipster's claims are noteworthy, especially given it indicates the Pixel Watch is running Wear OS 3.1, which isn't the most recent version of the platform. So, it's feasible that they'll perform testing with the current platform and discuss more about the upcoming Wear OS version during the presentation next month. When the Pixel 7 devices are unveiled later this year, the launch might be scheduled for later this year.

In any case, the Pixel Watch has long been rumoured about, and various leaks have shown the wearable's design. From now on, Google is likely to collaborate with Samsung on the Wear OS platform, and Pixel Watch might benefit from the boost to potentially become a viable alternative to a slew of Android smartwatches on the market, not to mention the Apple Watch Series.

Pricing the Pixel Watch wisely will also be critical, since it may not have the resources to compete with Apple in the luxury sector from the start. Google will be hoping that all of its experiments yield the appropriate results, allowing it to eventually release a Pixel wristwatch befitting of its market position.

The Pixel Watch is still expected to be available with a circular dial and a silicone band. That is comforting because, based on rumours, the design of the Pixel Watch is appealing in leaked models and concept photos. Yet, there has been no agreement on the watch's specifications and features; however, given that it would be Google's first and headlining product in the wearable category, it is anticipated to have flagship features such as ECG monitoring and up to 32GB of storage.

