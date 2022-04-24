Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch Series 6 service programme for blank screen issue announced; Know how to claim

    First Published Apr 24, 2022, 5:08 PM IST

    The tech behemoth has made it plain that only qualifying smartwatches will be eligible for the AASP's complimentary service. According to the firm, repair of qualifying wearables may be limited to the original nation or area of purchase. Users may check their smartwatch's eligibility for the Apple Watch Series 6 servicing programme by entering the serial number into Apple's official website.

    Apple has announced the Apple Watch Series 6 service program for blank screen issue after discovering that a very tiny percentage of 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 displays may become permanently blank. The vulnerable wearables were produced between April and September of 2021. Users who are experiencing this problem can verify the serial number of their wristwatch on the official website. If your smartwatch qualifies, you can get free service from an Apple Authorized Service Provider (AASP).

    This programme, like other of Apple's repair initiatives, offers a systematic means of informing the user if their device is qualified for free repair from the firm. So, if you have an Apple Watch Series 6 and want to see if you qualify for the free repair service, go to the Apple Support page and look for the serial number checker.

     

    Follow these procedures to look for the Apple Watch Series 6 serial number:

    On the iPhone

    • Launch the Apple Watch app.
    • Tap on My Watch - Settings - General - About
    • Locate your Apple Watch Series 6 serial number.

     

    On the Apple Watch

    • On your Apple Watch, go to Settings.
    • Select General - About.
    • Scroll down to get the serial number.

     

    If your Apple Watch Series 6 serial number matches, Apple advises you may visit your local Apple Authorised Service provider, make an appointment at an Apple Retail store, or call the Apple Support team, who can assist you with a main-in service through the Apple Repair centre.

