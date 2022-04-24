Apple Watch Series 6 service programme for blank screen issue announced; Know how to claim

The tech behemoth has made it plain that only qualifying smartwatches will be eligible for the AASP's complimentary service. According to the firm, repair of qualifying wearables may be limited to the original nation or area of purchase. Users may check their smartwatch's eligibility for the Apple Watch Series 6 servicing programme by entering the serial number into Apple's official website.

Apple has announced the Apple Watch Series 6 service program for blank screen issue after discovering that a very tiny percentage of 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 displays may become permanently blank. The vulnerable wearables were produced between April and September of 2021. Users who are experiencing this problem can verify the serial number of their wristwatch on the official website. If your smartwatch qualifies, you can get free service from an Apple Authorized Service Provider (AASP).

The tech behemoth has made it plain that only qualifying smartwatches will be eligible for the AASP's complimentary service. According to the firm, repair of qualifying wearables may be limited to the original nation or area of purchase. Users may check their smartwatch's eligibility for the Apple Watch Series 6 servicing programme by entering the serial number into Apple's official website.

