Google Pixel Watch's first prototype spotted at US restaurant ahead of global launch

Google just experienced a 'oops moment' with their highly anticipated Pixel Watch. A prototype intended for the eyes of the 'Internal Pixel team' was inadvertently left behind at a restaurant in the United States. The device's images were shared to Android Central by the individual who discovered it.

According to a recent Android Central rumour, this might be the first look at Google's first-ever wristwatch, codenamed 'Rohan.' The code contained in a Google update revealing that the Pixel Watch would employ an Exynos processor, rather than the Snapdragon one present in most Wear OS 3-eligible watches, was discovered by 9to5Google.

If the photographs are genuine, the rumours of a minimalist design, a bezel-less display, and a black colour scheme may be accurate. According to the design, it will include a spinning crown and at least one button. According to the insider, the bottom of the watch seemed metallic but may be covered with glass.

According to the sources, the watch's band is comparable to Apple Watch's sport bands, however replacing bands may be difficult.

Meanwhile, speculations say that the tech corporation will unveil the all-new wristwatch during next month's highly anticipated Google I/O developer conference. If that happens, the gadget may only be available in North America, Canada, and the European Union for the time being, according to an Android Central report.

According to reports, the tech titan has applied for a trademark for the much-anticipated item. According to reports, Google has been aiming to introduce a first-party Wear OS-powered wristwatch for several years, and it may finally be on the horizon.

According to the petition submitted with the US Patent and Trademark Office, Google wishes to trademark the phrase "Pixel Watch." "The 'Pixel Watch' trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of smartwatches; smartwatch cases; wearable computers in the nature of smartwatches; smartwatch straps; smartwatch bands," according to the report.

