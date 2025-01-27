Apple Watch to the rescue! Skier saved after 1,000-foot fall in Washington State | Here's what happened

A skier who fell 1,000 feet down a mountain in Washington state was rescued thanks to the Apple Watch's SOS feature. The watch's GPS and emergency notification features enabled rescuers to quickly locate and save the skier. This incident highlights the growing importance of wearable technology in emergency situations.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

In a recent dramatic rescue involving a backcountry skier in the state of Washington, the Apple Watch garnered headlines once more for saving a life. In this instance, a skier fell in frigid weather around 1,000 feet down a mountain. The SOS function on the Apple Watch allowed rescuers to be notified of the situation right away. Despite being severely injured, the skier managed to transmit an SOS signal that contained their exact position. This made it possible for the King County Air Support and Chelan County Sheriff's Office first responders to locate the skier and conduct the rescue in a timely manner.

An important factor in this rescue was the Apple Watch's integrated Emergency SOS function, which the user may activate in the event of an accident. When every second matters, the gadget automatically notifies emergency services and transmits critical information, including the wearer's position. Rescuers had an advantage in the difficult terrain because to the combination of GPS monitoring and real-time emergency notifications, which may have saved the skier from freezing to death in the severe weather.

The Apple Watch has already been credited with saving lives. The watch's Fall Detection and Crash Detection capabilities have assisted first responders in locating people who require emergency assistance on several occasions in the past. For instance, when an elderly man in Canada collapsed and lost consciousness in 2020, his Apple Watch notified authorities, saving his life. Comparably, after a vehicle accident in 2021, a lady in the US was saved when her Apple Watch immediately called emergency personnel.

The importance of wearable technology in emergency scenarios is shown by these occurrences. The Apple Watch has proven to be a life-saving device with features like Fall Detection, which detects if the wearer has fallen and is not responding, and the ability to send an SOS signal in an emergency. These features are especially useful for outdoor enthusiasts, the elderly, and anyone else who may be at risk of unexpected medical events.

