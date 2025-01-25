Did you know 87% Indian jobseekers use AI to enhance their resumes?

Indian job seekers are embracing AI tools, especially for resume creation and optimization, according to Canva's 'New Year, New Job' report. The report highlights the growing preference for visually appealing and personalized resumes, along with the increasing use of social media platforms like LinkedIn.

First Published Jan 25, 2025, 12:07 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 12:07 PM IST

Indian job seekers are no stranger to AI, leveraging generative AI and digital tools in the hiring process, according to Canva’s latest 'New Year, New Job' report. According to the report, 87% of Indian job applicants have updated or created their resumes using generative AI, demonstrating the growing influence of technology on job applications. The survey's conclusions are based on answers from 4,200 recruiting managers and 6,000 job seekers in ten countries, including India. The poll, which was carried out from November 22 to December 4, 2024, captures important trends influencing hiring in 2025.

According to the survey, Indian applicants are establishing a new standard for personalization in the world; 63% of them regularly customize their resumes, which is far higher than the percentage in other nations. Furthermore, 69 per cent of hiring managers in India now like designs that deviate from conventional text-based resumes, and 77 percent prefer applications with interactive and visually appealing aspects.

Among those job seekers surveyed, 87 per cent use generative AI to update their resumes or create new ones. About 80 per cent saved time doing so, 79 per cent found it made their work easier, and 76 per cent revealed they felt more creative.

With 96% of job seekers utilizing sites like LinkedIn for networking and professional growth, social media has become an essential tool in the Indian job market. Maintaining a good online presence is crucial, since the survey also revealed that 85% of hiring managers evaluate applicants based on their LinkedIn accounts.

With 47% of hiring managers utilizing generative AI to create job descriptions or summarize resumes, artificial intelligence is further changing the recruiting process in India. Remarkably, 95% of recruiting managers think AI has improved workplace productivity by streamlining onboarding procedures.

