SHOCKING! Kerala retired judge loses Rs 90 lakh in WhatsApp group scam | Check details

A retired Kerala High Court judge lost Rs 90 lakh in an online investment scam through a WhatsApp group. With such scams on the rise, investors need to be cautious and invest only through SEBI registered entities.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 10:20 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 10:20 AM IST

WhatsApp Group

Sashidharan Nambiar, a 73-year-old retired Kerala High Court judge, joined a WhatsApp group named “Aditya Birla Equity Learning” in December 2024. He believed it was a group for those interested in stock market trading and assumed it was associated with Aditya Birla Finance Ltd.

article_image2

Investment Scam

Lured by promises of 850% returns, he invested over Rs 90 lakh by December 30. When the money wasn't returned, he realized the scam and filed a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram police on January 5.

article_image3

WhatsApp Group Scam

According to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Indians lost over Rs 120 crore in investment scams in the first quarter of 2024. Over 1 lakh investment fraud cases were registered in 2023, with over 81,000 fake investment groups operating on WhatsApp.

article_image4

WhatsApp Investment Scam

Scammers build trust and lure investors into fake schemes, promising high returns to defraud them.

To protect yourself, be cautious. Don't send money to online acquaintances. Invest only through SEBI registered entities. Verify schemes on official websites before investing.

article_image5

WhatsApp Scam

Leave suspicious WhatsApp/Telegram groups and report them. File complaints at https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/. If scammed, contact your bank and report to https://cybercrime.gov.in/ or 1930.

