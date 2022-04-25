Apple Watch Series 8 likely to feature satellite connectivity like iPhone 14

The Apple Watch Series 8 is rumoured to have a revamped speaker grille as well as additional capabilities such as a body temperature sensor, a new CPU, a blood pressure monitor, and a function that allows users to measure their blood glucose levels.

Apple's iPhone 14 was previously believed to include satellite connection, allowing users to exchange messages or make calls when there is no network. It is already being speculated that the upcoming Apple Watch may include satellite connection. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch will also gain satellite communication. Gurman stated in his 'Power On' newsletter that the Apple Watch would also receive the capability, but that it may arrive this year or in 2023. "Whether on the iPhone or Apple Watch, the technology would give an alternative to the Garmin inReach Explorer and SPOT, portable satellite communicators with similar functionality," Gurman was cited in his newsletter as saying.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is rumoured to have a revamped speaker grille as well as additional capabilities such as a body temperature sensor, a new CPU, a blood pressure monitor, and a function that allows users to measure their blood glucose levels. The Apple Watch Series 8 will be released later this year, along with the iPhone 14 series. Apple generally releases the new iPhone and Apple Watch in September, and this year will be no exception, unless the COVID-19 epidemic increases again.