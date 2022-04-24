Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why Apple will soon remove several apps from App Store

    "You can keep this app available for new customers to find and download from the App Store by submitting an update for approval in 30 days," stated the tech behemoth in an email. "The app will be pulled from sale if no update is filed within 30 days," it stated.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 24, 2022, 3:55 PM IST

    Apple is going to tighten down on programmes that no longer receive updates. According to The Verge, Apple told impacted developers in an email titled "App Improvement Notice" that it will delete applications from the App Store that haven't been "updated in a considerable length of time" and offers developers only 30 days to repair them.

    Apple will remove old programmes from the App Store, but any previously downloaded apps will stay on consumers' devices. A number of software developers, including Protopop Games developer Robert Kabwe, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the shift. Kabwe said on Twitter that Apple is threatening to delete Motivoto, his fully working game, because it hasn't been updated since March 2019.

    Meanwhile, since the iPhone 13 series was released in September 2021, there have been several leaks of the Apple iPhone 14. Various elements of the iPhone 13 successor, including a revised notch, have been revealed in these leaks. However, fresh sources indicate that the next iPhone series will only come in two sizes, which is consistent with Apple's decision to drop the tiny variety.

    Metal moulds of the iPhone 14 series, which are used to produce covers and accessories for the phone, have been revealed in new leaked images. The moulds, which have been uploaded on Weibo, indicate that the series will only include two iPhone sizes.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2022, 3:55 PM IST
