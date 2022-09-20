iPhone 15 series likely to get new Dynamic Island feature: Report

Report suggests that all the models in the Apple iPhone 15 series that will be launched next year will have the Dynamic Island feature. The feature can display system alerts for things like incoming phone calls and the Face ID authentication prompt.

At the Far Out event on September 7, Apple unveiled the first "notchless" iPhone model. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the four versions that make up the Apple iPhone 14 series. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model, one of these brand-new devices, features a brand-new pill-shaped cutout that the firm is dubbing Dynamic Island. The regular iPhone 14 devices still use the Apple iPhone 13's design.

However, a well-known expert claims that the Dynamic Island feature will be included on every model of the Apple iPhone 15 series when it is released in 2019. "On normal models, Dynamic Island is anticipated on the iPhone 15. As the supply chain cannot sustain it, conventional models are still not expected to operate at 120Hz/LTPO," according to Ross Young, an analyst for the display market.

When iOS 16.1 is published later this year, the functionality will integrate with Live Activities in third-party applications and can display system warnings for things like incoming phone calls and the Face ID login prompt.

