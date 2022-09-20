Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 15 series likely to get new Dynamic Island feature: Report

    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

    Report suggests that all the models in the Apple iPhone 15 series that will be launched next year will have the Dynamic Island feature. The feature can display system alerts for things like incoming phone calls and the Face ID authentication prompt.

    At the Far Out event on September 7, Apple unveiled the first "notchless" iPhone model. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the four versions that make up the Apple iPhone 14 series. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model, one of these brand-new devices, features a brand-new pill-shaped cutout that the firm is dubbing Dynamic Island. The regular iPhone 14 devices still use the Apple iPhone 13's design.

    Also Read | iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched with satellite SOS connectivity; price starts from $799

    However, a well-known expert claims that the Dynamic Island feature will be included on every model of the Apple iPhone 15 series when it is released in 2019. "On normal models, Dynamic Island is anticipated on the iPhone 15. As the supply chain cannot sustain it, conventional models are still not expected to operate at 120Hz/LTPO," according to Ross Young, an analyst for the display market.

    When iOS 16.1 is published later this year, the functionality will integrate with Live Activities in third-party applications and can display system warnings for things like incoming phone calls and the Face ID login prompt.

    Also Read | iPhone 14's 5 features which are already present in Android smartphones

    Cupertino-based tech giant has smartly played with the pill-shaped cutout using animations that make it appear larger when you interact with it. 

    The Dynamic Island also displays notifications and will let you have a glimpse at sports scores, status of your Uber ride, from the top of your screen. This feature can also allow call notifications to appear at the top.

    Also Read | Samsung to copy iPhone 14 feature after taking dig at Apple? Here's what we know

