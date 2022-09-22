Apple announces festive season sale, to begin from Sept 26: iPhone 13, AirPods & more to expect

Apple has confirmed that this year the popular Apple festive offer will begin on September 26. The company has even started to tease the upcoming sale offer on its official website. Apple fans have also received a email inviting them to the festive offer that reads “Get ready, our limited time offer begins on 26.09.22. Plus there’s so much more to discover this festive season.”

The tech giant hasn't yet provided any details about the deals that will be provided during the holiday offer, but judging from the previous year's Apple holiday offer, one may anticipate that it will be "amazing." Also Read | iPhone 15 series specs leaked? Reports suggest phone to have 8K video recording, USB Type-C & more

The Apple iPhone 12 was made available at a cheaper price with bank discounts and no-cost EMIs last year as part of the company's holiday promotion. Additionally, Apple was giving out free AirPods with the purchase of an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini. Additionally, buyers may obtain complimentary engraving on the AirPods. While Apple has not revealed what offer this would be, it is safe to assume that the company’s online store will join the festive season to dole out discounts and cashback offers on iPhones, AirPods, Watches, and Macs. Also Read | iPhone 14 is easy to repair as Apple smartphone comes with removable back glass