    Android smartphones may have Dynamic Island feature like iPhone 14: Report

    Apple has once again gone ahead of its rivals by showcasing the new Dynamic Island feature which basically makes better use of the notch/pill-hole shape cutout on the screen at the top. Dynamic island is becoming popular for its dynamism and feature set that has made the notch quite functional, so understandably other brands are looking to bring it to their products.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 9:48 AM IST

    By displaying the new Dynamic Island feature, which essentially makes greater use of the notch/pill-hole form cutout on the top of the screen, Apple has once again pulled ahead of its competitors. Similar decisions were taken by the firm a few years ago when it opted to release iPhones without the headphone port. The dynamics of the audio portion as a whole then started to change as a result of the AirPods.

    And now that the Dynamic Island has gained popularity among customers, both those who own the iPhone 14 Pro series and those who don't, history may be about to repeat itself once again. Realme has already laid the groundwork by asking the people what they would prefer to use on the Realme island, which seems to be Realme’s term for the feature.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 series specs leaked? Reports suggest phone to have 8K video recording, USB Type-C & more

    Apart from that, reports suggest Xiaomi could also be working on the feature on its MIUI platform, and it can’t be long before the likes of Samsung and Oppo also think in this direction.

    Apple’s integration has been blessed with tight control over the software and hardware.  Only Google has that level of influence over the Android ecosystem, which the Pixel series may allow. Others will require Samsung to modify the AOSP that is used to create the One UI platform before beginning the development for the dynamic island.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 is easy to repair as Apple smartphone comes with removable back glass

    In any case, it's intriguing to see some Android phone designs for the dynamic island currently in use (developers move quickly), and we anticipate seeing more of these with the notch in the near future. It's ironic that Apple was required to make the rest of the industry realise that the notch space can be used for more than just housing cameras. Apple has obviously taken its time deciding whether to remove the notch, but when it did, everyone was talking about it—and for good reason.

    Also Read | iPhone 14's 5 features which are already present in Android smartphones

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2022, 9:48 AM IST
