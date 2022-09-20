iPhone 14 is easy to repair as Apple smartphone comes with removable back glass

According to a new teardown video of the iPhone 14 from iFixit shows that the vanilla iPhone 14 comes with a major design change on the internals. There is a removable back and front panel that just pop-out, allowing anyone to change the display or back panel of their iPhone.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all part of Apple's iPhone 14 series. While everyone is now discussing new features like Dynamic Island and Satellite Connectivity, a more significant advancement that fewer people are discussing is a new design architecture that makes the smartphone much easier to fix. According to a new teardown video of the iPhone 14 from iFixit shows that the vanilla iPhone 14 comes with a major design change on the internals. Anyone can update the iPhone's display or back panel thanks to its easily detachable front and rear panels.

The front panel and the rear panel are independent panels that can be removed with ease and are not connected to any of the internals. The front panel is seen first in the video, and it seems really simple. The iFixit team simply heated the smartphone, unscrewed the frame, and then used a suction cup to pry out the front panel. The front panel appeared to be secured in place by clips. There is nothing underneath the front panel. Only the connectors for the display are accessible via the empty metal shield. Simply pop out the front panel, unplug the two wires, and remove the display to remove it.

The internals of the iPhone 14 are hidden behind the rear panel, which is a separate panel and can be removed to begin repairs. The rear glass may be removed by simply pulling out the two cords that hold the back panel in place. This is a significant improvement in the company's design and makes the iPhone easier than ever to fix. Apple is pushing hard towards self-repair. Now, you can simply purchase replacement components from Apple's website and follow along with any deconstruction videos to replace the front or back glass on your own if it breaks.