Apple iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2 and 3 Apple Watches likely to launch on Sept 13

Apple is planning on releasing multiple new products apart from the four new iPhone 14 models, which includes 3 Apple Watches and AirPods Pro 2. Here's everything you need to know.

Apple will debut the new iPhone 14 series on September 13, along with a plethora of other items, according to fresh reports. The business was apparently experiencing production challenges in China, which may have delayed the launch date, but that issue appears to have been resolved, and Apple is set to bring in the heavy guns on what appears to be its regular launch pace. "Aside from the four new iPhone 14 models, the tech giant is going to release many new items, GizmoChina claimed on Wednesday, citing media reports," the article continued. For those who are unaware, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be unveiled in September. The first two versions will reportedly use the A15 Bionic chip from last year, while the Pro series will use the next-generation A16 Bionic chipset.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 series launch date leaked, to take place in September However, Apple appears to want to release at least three new watches, including the Watch 8, a low-cost Watch SE model, and perhaps a new Watch Extreme Edition focused for outdoor sports and activities. Meanwhile, Ming-Chi Kuo, a tech analyst, revealed in a series of tweets that Apple had discontinued body temperature measurement for the Apple Watch 7 because the algorithm failed to meet the standards of the engineering validation testing (EVT) stage last year. "I believe Apple Watch 8 will be able to take body temperature in 2H22 if the algorithm meets Apple's stringent standards before mass production," he added. The problem with measuring body temperature on a smartwatch is that human skin temperature changes in response to environmental temperature. A smartwatch, after all, cannot provide core temperature measures because it is a watch, hence an effective algorithm is required. Also Read | Apple Watch 8 likely to feature body temperature monitoring system