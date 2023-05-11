5 things to know before purchasing Google Pixel 7a
Google has unveiled the new Pixel 7a smartphone during the I/O 2023 keynote. The Pixel 7a phone gets the same chipset as the premium Pixel 7 series, while the cameras have been upgraded from its predecessor. Check out all details.
The Pixel 7a has been announced in India with a price tag of Rs 43,999. The Pixel 6a successor, this is Google's most cost-effective 5G phone. The upgraded version has been made available to customers at the previous cost while also offering greater features.
Display: The Pixel 7a, which was just released, has a 6.1-inch OLED display. The display supports Full HD+ resolution and refreshes at a rate of 90Hz. This is an improvement over the Pixel 6a's 60Hz. The front has the standard pun-hole design. There are no modifications to the phone's rear.
All about camera details: The design is similar to that of the Pixel 7 series and Pixel 6a smartphone. At the back, there is a horizontal camera module with two cameras. A 64-megapixel primary camera is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor in the rear camera arrangement. On the front is a 13-megapixel camera for selfies. The Pixel 7a also has photography capabilities like Magic rubber, unblur, long exposure mode, and others.
Processor: The new Pixel 7a phone is powered by Google's in-house Tensor G2 processor, which also powers the top Pixel 7 smartphone from last year. It is powered by a 4,410mAh battery that supports 18W quick charging technology.
Other specs: Wireless charging and stereo speakers are also supported. The Pixel 7a is also water-resistant, with an IP67 rating. The phone weighs around 193 grams and the overall dimensions should make it easy to use with one hand.
Price: In India, the Pixel 7a costs Rs 43,999. As part of the launch, if you have an HDFC bank card, you may get a Rs 4,000 discount on the mid-range 5G phone. This basically reduces the pricing on Flipkart to Rs 39,999. The pricing shown is for the 128GB storage variant. Pixel 7a will be available on Flipkart from May 11 onwards.
