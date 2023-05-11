5 things to know before purchasing Google Pixel 7a

Google has unveiled the new Pixel 7a smartphone during the I/O 2023 keynote. The Pixel 7a phone gets the same chipset as the premium Pixel 7 series, while the cameras have been upgraded from its predecessor. Check out all details.

The Pixel 7a has been announced in India with a price tag of Rs 43,999. The Pixel 6a successor, this is Google's most cost-effective 5G phone. The upgraded version has been made available to customers at the previous cost while also offering greater features. Display: The Pixel 7a, which was just released, has a 6.1-inch OLED display. The display supports Full HD+ resolution and refreshes at a rate of 90Hz. This is an improvement over the Pixel 6a's 60Hz. The front has the standard pun-hole design. There are no modifications to the phone's rear.

All about camera details: The design is similar to that of the Pixel 7 series and Pixel 6a smartphone. At the back, there is a horizontal camera module with two cameras. A 64-megapixel primary camera is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor in the rear camera arrangement. On the front is a 13-megapixel camera for selfies. The Pixel 7a also has photography capabilities like Magic rubber, unblur, long exposure mode, and others.