Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 things to know before purchasing Google Pixel 7a

    First Published May 11, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    Google has unveiled the new Pixel 7a smartphone during the I/O 2023 keynote. The Pixel 7a phone gets the same chipset as the premium Pixel 7 series, while the cameras have been upgraded from its predecessor. Check out all details.

    article_image1

    The Pixel 7a has been announced in India with a price tag of Rs 43,999. The Pixel 6a successor, this is Google's most cost-effective 5G phone. The upgraded version has been made available to customers at the previous cost while also offering greater features. 

    Display: The Pixel 7a, which was just released, has a 6.1-inch OLED display. The display supports Full HD+ resolution and refreshes at a rate of 90Hz. This is an improvement over the Pixel 6a's 60Hz. The front has the standard pun-hole design. There are no modifications to the phone's rear.

    Also Read | Apple introduces special Watch Pride Edition Sport Band at Rs 4500

    article_image2

    All about camera details: The design is similar to that of the Pixel 7 series and Pixel 6a smartphone. At the back, there is a horizontal camera module with two cameras. A 64-megapixel primary camera is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor in the rear camera arrangement. On the front is a 13-megapixel camera for selfies.  The Pixel 7a also has photography capabilities like Magic rubber, unblur, long exposure mode, and others.

    Also Read | 'Unacceptable': India to probe WhatsApp's 'privacy breach' over background microphone use

    article_image3

    Processor: The new Pixel 7a phone is powered by Google's in-house Tensor G2 processor, which also powers the top Pixel 7 smartphone from last year. It is powered by a 4,410mAh battery that supports 18W quick charging technology.

    Other specs: Wireless charging and stereo speakers are also supported. The Pixel 7a is also water-resistant, with an IP67 rating. The phone weighs around 193 grams and the overall dimensions should make it easy to use with one hand.

    Price: In India, the Pixel 7a costs Rs 43,999. As part of the launch, if you have an HDFC bank card, you may get a Rs 4,000 discount on the mid-range 5G phone. This basically reduces the pricing on Flipkart to Rs 39,999. The pricing shown is for the 128GB storage variant. Pixel 7a will be available on Flipkart from May 11 onwards.

    Also Read | Scam on Twitter: You may lose money after writing 'Paytm' on micro-blogging site; Check details

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple introduces special Watch Pride Edition Sport Band at Rs 4500 know whats different about it gcw

    Apple introduces special Watch Pride Edition Sport Band at Rs 4500

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature 6 3 inch and 6 9 inch display Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display: Report

    Google Pixel 7a to launch on May 10 at Google IO 2023 Here is how you can watch it LIVE gcw

    Pixel 7a to launch on May 10 at Google I/O 2023; Here's how you can watch it LIVE

    Poco F5, Poco F5 Pro to launch today Know when where to watch event LIVE and what to expect gcw

    Poco F5, Poco F5 Pro to launch today: Know when, where to watch event LIVE and what to expect

    Pixel 7a price leaked ahead of May 10 launch Here is how much you may need to pay for Google smartphone gcw

    Pixel 7a price leaked ahead of May 10 launch? Here's how much you may need to pay for Google smartphone

    Recent Stories

    Arnold trailer OUT: Witness adventurous journey of nuanced Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger vma

    Arnold trailer OUT: Witness adventurous journey of nuanced Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger

    IPL 2023: Daren Ganga feels change in franchise might work for struggling KKR's Sunil Narine snt

    IPL 2023: Daren Ganga feels change in franchise might work for struggling KKR's Sunil Narine

    Kerala: Day after Dr Vandana's death, nurse suffers hand fracture after attack by patient anr

    Kerala nurse suffers hand fracture after attack by patient

    7 Lifestyle changes to prevent heart disease MSW

    7 Lifestyle changes to prevent heart disease

    Kerala woman doctor's death: IMA, medical students continue strike for second day

    Kerala woman doctor's death: IMA, medical students continue strike for second day

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon